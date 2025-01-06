62-year-old actress Jodie Foster bagged a coveted Golden Globe award on Sunday (January 5) and she took the time to pay tribute to her wife, Alexandra Hedison, and her two sons.

Foster won the ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television’ award at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

The award was given to Jodie Foster for her role in True Detective: Night Country as Chief Liz Danzers, beating out Cate Blanchett, Sofia Vergara, Cristin Milioti, Kate Winslet, and Naomi Watts.

During her acceptance speech, Foster thanked all those that were involved with the show – including showrunner Issa Lopez and co-star Kali Reis, before going on to talk about her family.

She said: “The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people and we and our True Detective team – who I love so much – are only here for one reason and that is the wonderful, beautiful Issa Lopez, our wonderfully talented showrunner and director, so grateful to you and your talent and friendship. Kali Reis, love you.”

“All our cast and crew, the Icelanders and especially the Indigenous people who shared their stories with us. They changed my life and hopefully they’ll change yours. HBO and CAA and all those wonderful institutions,” Foster continued.

Jodie Foster then thanked her family, specifically discussing her sons Kit and Charlie – who she shares with former partner Cydney Bernard. She mentioned that Kit is a scientist and Charlie is an actor who “is starting his career.”

Foster said she hoped Charlie would be able to “understand the joy… that comes from doing really hard, meaningful good work.”

“My boys, I love you and this of course is for you and the love of my life Alex, thank you forever,” Foster concluded, referencing her spouse Alexandra Hedison.

Hedison, who is an actress and photographer, and Foster were married in 2014 after a year of dating.