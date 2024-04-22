Jodie Foster has been immortalised in a ceremony outside the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, on the 10th anniversary of her marriage to her wife, The L Word star Alexandra Hedison.

The Hollywood legend is known for the likes of Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver, NYAD, and, of course, being a gay icon.

Undoubtedly interwoven into her legacy is her gay silence meme; in 1979, when Foster was 17, she was asked whether she had a boyfriend – her half grimace, awkward eyebrow raise has since become a viral reaction post.

The 61-year-old Best Actress Oscar winner had her handprints and footprints imprinted on Friday (19 April) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, colloquially referred to as Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

Previously, Foster had been recognised with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

The date of the Chinese Theatre event was particularly memorable as it also marked the 10th anniversary of Foster’s marriage to her wife: actor and photographer Alexandra Hedison.

Before making her mark on the wet cement, Foster shared a short speech. She was introduced by Freaky Friday star and longtime friend Jamie Lee Curtis.

“The person that I have to thank the most, really, is my wife, Alex, who I cannot believe was so generous to give up our 10-year anniversary day to come and do this with me,” Foster said.

“Like, what are you thinking? How come you didn’t say no? I love you so much and I’m so grateful for the life we have together.

“I love my life and I’m so grateful that all of you guys think I’m OK,” Foster said, smiling as Hedison stood in the front row of spectators at the ceremony.

When did Jodie Foster come out?

After being known for being extremely private about her personal life, Foster confirmed that she was queer at the Golden Globes Awards in 2013, but didn’t provide a particular LGBTQ+ label.

“Seriously, I hope that you’re not disappointed that there won’t be a big-coming-out speech tonight because I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago back in the Stone Age,” she said, picking up her Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

“If you had to fight for a life that felt real and honest and normal against all odds, then maybe you too would value privacy above all else,” she added.

Foster had previously often been the topic of coming-out discussions with many criticising the actor for not publicly sharing that she was gay earlier in her career.

However, her acting career began at the age of three; she spent decades under a bright spotlight and has been scrutinised ever since – so Foster valuing privacy around her love life isn’t exactly a surprise.

The first time Foster opened up about her LGBTQ+ identity was in 2007 in The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Women in Entertainment’ speech where she acknowledged her 14-year relationship with producer Cydney Bernard.

Foster referred to Bernard as her “heroic co-parent” and “ex-partner in love but righteous soul sister in life.”

Does Jodie Foster have children?

As mentioned above, from 1993 to 2008, Foster was in a relationship with producer Cydney Bernard.

Foster and Bernard welcomed their first child, Charles “Charlie” Bernard Foster, in 1998. Their second child, Christopher “Kit” Bernard, arrived in 2001.

Now 25 and 22, respectively, Foster has raised her sons with Bernard despite their separation. Together, the mothers have shielded their children from the spotlight and maintained that their sons would be granted private childhood lives away from fame.

“I am so proud of our modern family,” Foster added in her 2013 Golden Globes speech. “Our amazing sons, Charlie and Kit, who are my reason to breathe and to evolve.”

Who is Jodie Foster’s wife Alexandra Hedison and when did they get married?

Foster married Hedison in 2014, after a year of dating, in a private ceremony.

Previously, Hedison had been in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 2000 to 2004.

Hedison, aged 54, is the daughter of actor David and Bridget Hedison. Her photography has appeared in collections around the world in galleries and museums.

As well as her photography, Hedison is recognisable from her appearance as con artist Dylan Moreland on the third and sixth seasons of The L Word.

She has also appeared as an actor in the films Prey, L.A. Firefighters, Any Day Now and Seven Days.

The pair are still going strong and have repeatedly proved their big lesbian energy, including Foster winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and then kissing her wife dressed in matching silk pyjamas.