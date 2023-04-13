Jodie Foster’s upcoming crime drama, True Detective, is giving enemies-to-lovers vibes after Warner Bros. Discovery dropped a heart-pounding new trailer.

The Oscar-winning actor is making her highly-anticipated return to TV in the latest instalment of the hit crime series, four years after season 3 of True Detective aired.

Each season introduces a fresh cast and a new nail-biting plot, with season four titled True Detective: Night Country. In the first teaser trailer for the new series, we find Foster’s detective Liz Danvers investigating eight potential murders in a fictional town in Alaska, where she’s forced to team up with her nemesis, detective Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis).

Despite an immediate clash of personalities – Navarro tells Danvers that no one can stand her in one fiery scene – things clearly won’t stay that way for long. As the two try to get along, things start to get intimate in the bleak midwinter, with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sapphic moment of the pair cuddling for body warmth.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in True Detective. (HBO Max)

Foster, who has been married to American photographer and director, Alexandra Hedison, since 2014, is the only openly queer woman to win two Oscars – for the harrowing The Accused (1989) and the iconic Silence of the Lambs (1992). She won her first Academy Award nomination at the age of just 13, playing a pre-teen prostitute in 1976’s Taxi Driver.

However, she is not the only lesbian legend to star in the upcoming season, as she is joined by Killing Eve‘s Fiona Shaw, as Rose Aguineau. The series, which also stars Doctor Who‘s Christopher Eccleston, switches away from original creator Nic Pizzolatto, with writer and director Issa López now at the helm.

In the official series synopsis, HBO described how the two warring detectives will have to “confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice”.

Did someone order romantic cuddling with a side of angst?

The series was shot in Iceland at the end of 2022, and fans are already sharing their excitement, with some even spotting easter eggs from previous seasons, such as the appearance of a spiral which was last seen in series one.

spiral symbol in the trailer has to be connected to the spiral symbol all over season 1, right?? https://t.co/Xqn7ABSggx pic.twitter.com/nqWO7mcUDu — Alex (jeremy wade fan) (@TheSituAsian508) April 12, 2023

Others are simply ready for the wild ride.

“There’s no upcoming show or movie I can think of that I’m more excited about than this,” one fan wrote, while another admitted: “You had me at Jodie Foster.”

Don't toy with me HBO. Season 1 was one of the best seasons of TV ever made



I NEED ANOTHER AT THAT LEVEL https://t.co/weBxivlNKW — Slamastack (@slamastack) April 12, 2023

True Detective season 4 is the motive this year, don't disturb me. https://t.co/YJ30Ca131t — Carl 🦩 (@deadeditors_) April 12, 2023

True Detective Season 4 set in ….. Alaska? America's own Scandinavian murder mystery ice box? Jodie Foster?



Madone. https://t.co/aKGK1naU55 — biftechnoir (@kenmegalopsuxos) April 12, 2023

Just watched the trailer for True Detective season 4 and holy SHIT I cannot wait — Rivka Yeker (@rivkayeker) April 13, 2023

There is no release date for True Detective: Night Country yet although it is expected later this year on Max, the new streaming service that joins together HBO Max and Discovery+.