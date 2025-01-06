The most iconic LGBTQ+ moments at the 2025 Golden Globes – including Jeff Goldblum saying ‘zaddy’

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday (January 5) and as our favourite actors and actresses swept the stage with numerous accolades, there were some stunning and iconic LGBTQ+ moments that took place.

From powerful, sweeping speeches, trans acceptance and queer joy right through to some frankly amazing outfits, here are all the top, most gossip-worthy LGBTQ+ moments from the Golden Globes you need to know about.

1. Karla Sofía Gascón honoured the trans community

Star of Spanish-language trans musical drama Emilia Pérez, Karla Sofía Gascón, spoke passionately about the trans community when she accepted her award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Gascón wore a yellow and orange Saint Laurent gown, telling the audience that she wore those colours because she wanted the trans community to know that “light always wins over darkness.”

The actress is trans herself and went on to say: “You can beat us up, but you can never take away our soul, our existence, our identity. And I want to say to you, raise your voice…and say, ‘I am who I am, not who you want’.”

2. Wicked brings queer joy despite being ‘snubbed’

The iconic musical adaptation Wicked only took home one Golden Globe award at this year’s ceremony.

It won a Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, in honour of the fact Wicked is the highest-grossing adaptation of a Broadway musical of all time featuring an out LGBTQ+ actor – Cynthia Erivo.

Fans were disappointed that the film didn’t win any more awards but the cast still brought queer joy to the ceremony.

Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, who both appeared in the film, took to the stage as presenters and filled their time with many fun moments featuring LGBTQ+ terminology.

Jeff Goldblum: People have been calling me "zaddy"



Michelle Yeoh: And the same people have been saying that I'm "serving mother"#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LeSzUGkJLu — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

3. Baby Reindeer wins two Golden Globes

Stars of hit Netflix drama Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, both won awards for the show.

Gadd, as the show’s creator, took home the award for Best Limited TV Series, while Gunning won Best Supporting Female Actor for her role as the stalker ‘Martha’.

Gadd is bisexual and said that the support of fans “means the world” to him during his acceptance speech.

Baby Reindeer stars Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, and Nava Mau. (Getty)

4. Jodie Foster dedicates win to wife and sons

Jodie Foster took home an award for her role in True Detective: Night Country as Chief Liz Danzers, beating out several other notable actresses – and even getting heckled hilariously by competitor Sofia Vergara during her acceptance speech.

Foster thanked all those involved in the show during her speech, but most notably she spoke of the support of her two sons, Kit and Charlie, whom she shares with her former partner Cydney Bernard as well as her wife Alexandra Hedison.

She said she hoped that Charlie, who is also an actor, would soon be able to “understand the joy… that comes from doing really hard, meaningful good work” before going on to dedicate the award to “the love of my life Alex”.

5. Queer Eye star stuns in new gown

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness showed up on the red carpet of the 2025 Golden Globes in a gorgeous emerald green gown.

The Christian Siriano-designed dress hung beautifully on Van Ness and complemented the foliage background and the red carpet in a photo posted to Van Ness’ Instagram.

Van Ness was styled by Ali Brooks, whose clients included Margaret Cho and Adam Lambert, and he co-hosted the Women’s Wear Daily’s Eye on the Red Carpet event while wearing the dress.

While those were the five most iconic LGBTQ+ moments, honourable mentions must go to Andrew Garfield, who gave a smouldering look to the camera and set Gay Twitter on fire, and the stars of The Substance, Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

Garfield took to the stage with co-presenter Kerry Washington to presenter a Best Leading Actress award to Demi Moore and looked into the camera while slowly putting on a very sexy pair of glasses and adjusting the neckline of his partially unbuttoned green shirt.

The clip took the internet by storm, causing a lot of swooning among fans.

Moore and Qualley reenacted the tension of their characters from The Substance, creating a significantly camp and funny moment that delighted viewers.

One person shared the clip on X, calling the pair “divas”, where it went seriously viral: