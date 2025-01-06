RuPaul’s Drag Race stars and fans have reacted with fury after Tyra, winner of the show’s second-ever season, shared a “disgusting” comment about the death of fellow Drag Race queen The Vivienne.

James Lee Williams, AKA The Vivienne, was best known for winning the inaugural season of Drag Race UK in 2019. A representative for the TV and theatre star confirmed yesterday (5 January) that the performer died over the weekend, aged 32.

While the entertainment world mourned the loss of a multi-hyphenated performer, with stars including Michelle Visage, Jinkx Monsoon, and Rylan paying tribute, former Drag Race contestant Tyra shared a vile comment online.

Tyra, formerly known as King Tyra and Tyra Sanchez during her time on season two in 2010, reshared one of The Vivienne’s X/Twitter posts from 2020.

“Bet Tyra was fuming when she realised Netflix spoiled the win too. Sorry gal. You tried though,” The Vivienne wrote in July 2020, referring to the streaming giant using a photo of Shea Couleé with her All Stars 5 crown to promote the season’s finale.

Reposting the tweet following The Vivienne’s passing, Tyra wrote: “Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium.”

Tyra, formerly known as Tyra Sanchez. (Getty Images)

The comment has been branded “twisted” and “nasty” by Drag Race fans and stars of the reality competition, with two-time finalist Kandy Muse calling Tyra a “disgusting person.”

“I’ve defended you for years but now you can absolutely go f**k yourself and if our path were to ever cross it’s absolutely on sight b***h, it’s not a threat it’s a promise. You disgusting person,” Kandy replied.

Tatianna, who had a fraught relationship with Tyra during their appearance on season two together, tweeted: “Somehow she’s become even worse.”

Drag Race España star Pink Chadora wrote “Her cruelty is just too much”, while season 13’s Denali called the comment “horrible.”

“How miserable do you have to be to come out of the shadows of irrelevancy to mock a recently deceased person?? Viv’s legacy will be twice as memorable as yours will ever be,” wrote one fan.

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has died. (Getty Images)

Others have called on Drag Race production company World of Wonder to revoke her season two title. In a follow up post, Tyra has said that she “couldn’t give two f***s” whether the crown is taken from her.

It’s far from the first time Tyra has intentionally whipped up controversy following her Drag Race tenure. In 2018, she was reportedly banned from Drag Race fan event DragCon, after it was alleged she had posted threats about the event online.

She has since been arrested several times, first in 2020 for criminal damage after allegedly spray painting the words “don’t move here ever” on an apartment block. In 2023, she was then arrested again for allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer who attended a traffic incident she was involved in.

Later that year, she was arrested for a third time for causing a traffic jam while protesting in the road, holding a dildo.

More than 100 former Drag Race contestants and celebrities have come together to share their memories of The Vivienne following the news of their passing.

In the original statement announcing her death, publicist Simon Jones said no further details regarding the circumstances would be released, and asked for time and privacy for her family to grieve.