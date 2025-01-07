Trans actress Nava Mau, who played Teri in the smash hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has spoken about the need for trans people in the US to pull together and “fight” as they navigate an impending “dark time.”

Donald Trump, who will become president again on 20 January, has vowed to end what he has called “transgender lunacy” on his first day back in the White House, prompting Nava Mau to tell the Los Angeles Times about the troubling times she fears lie ahead.

‘We’re going to have to fight’

In an interview that took place on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday (5 January), she said: “We’re in a time that is going to require deep emotion. We cannot buy our emotions, we have to let them course through us, share them with [one another], and we’re going to have to fight.

“Many of us have to fight for our basic human rights, our livelihoods and even the ability to keep living where we currently reside. We’re banding together, and it’s always darkest before the sun comes back out.

“Trans people have been presented as scapegoats. There has been so much propaganda and so many false narratives: that we’re monsters, that we’re criminals, and that we don’t belong in people’s homes or families.”

It was announced recently that Mau would star in The Dregs, a thriller that follows a group of friends whose trip to Italy is derailed by old arguments – and a cursed bottle of wine.

Baby Reindeer won two Golden Globes at Sunday’s (5 January) ceremony. Accepting the award for best limited TV series, bisexual creator and star Richard Gadd said the number of people who had embraced his show “means the world”, adding that he was grateful for getting the chance to “tell this messed-up story to the world.”

