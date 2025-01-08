Emilia Pérez star Zoe Saldaña is getting candid about her attraction to women, particularly one legendary Scottish singer.

Speaking to W Magazine, the newly-anointed Golden Globe winner revealed that her first ever kiss as an adolescent was “with a girl”, and that she went on to kiss “a whole bunch of girls” during her teen years.

“I think I must have been 13 or 14,” she recalled of her first ever smooch.

“I was that girl who said, ‘Let’s play house.’ I was always telling my friends that. And that’s why I wasn’t invited to play at people’s houses! So I was already kissing a whole bunch of girls by the time I was 13, 14.”

The actress shared her belief that “girls are such better kissers”, despite the fact she has been married to filmmaker Marco Perego-Saldaña for more than ten years.

Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez. (Pathé)

The Avatar star also divulged a little about which stars she had crushes on when she was younger, bashfully explaining that she took a particular fancy to “Walking on Broken Glass” singer, Annie Lennox.

“I did have a crush on Prince and Annie Lennox. There was just something androgynous about them,” she reflected.

“I love a woman that’s masculine and a man who is feminine. I find that to be really sexy.”

On Sunday (5 January), Saldaña won the first Golden Globe she’d been nominated for in her career, for her role as dogged lawyer Rita in Spanish language crime musical Emilia Pérez.

She took home the Best Supporting Actress accolade, beating off stiff competition from her own co-star Selena Gomez and Wicked’s Ariana Grande.

The stars of Golden Globe winner Emilia Pérez. (Getty)

Emilia Pérez follows former cartel boss Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofía Gascón) who enlists Rita’s help in faking her own death, so that she can access gender-affirming surgery.

Despite being the big winner at the Golden Globes, taking home four awards including Best Film (Musical or Comedy), it’s firmly divided audiences, many of whom are struggling to understand its awards success.

Gascón led the Best Film acceptance speech at the ceremony on Sunday, taking the opportunity to condemn anti-trans violence.

Emilia Pérez is streaming now on Netflix.

