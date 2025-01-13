Chrishell Stause has delivered a tearful update to fans after evacuating from her house with her partner G-Flip during the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Friday (10 January) to share a glimpse of her appearance on The Traitors US before Stause shared a candid update on her house following the devastating wildfires in California.

Stause, who is married to non-binary Australian singer-songwriter G-Flip, revealed how they were navigating the wildfires, and confirmed that she, G-Flip and their dog Gracie were safe.

The star confirmed she and partner G-Flip were safe after evacuating. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Hello from California,” the reality star said shakily. “It was an extremely long two nights. I’ve had no sleep, we did evacuate last night but thank God they put the fire out quickly.

“If it happened the night before when the winds were happening and they weren’t allowed to fly it would’ve been a completely different story.” She noted that they are still located in a “red zone”, which could mean they may need to evacuate again if given orders.

The actress revealed that the experience caused her to feel “a little PTSD from that whole experience that I completely forgot about until last night as I’m standing there in shock”.

She continued: “Luckily I had my partner who is amazing who snapped me out of it and helped me stay focused.”

Stause also acknowledged her “odd” previous slide, which promoted the new series of The Traitors US, but asked her fans to remain “kind”.

“I felt odd posting that but maybe you needed a little reprieve, Maybe you need escapism. I know here in California we could use a little bit,” she said. “I have a job to do I love doing the show.”

Watch the first three episodes of The Traitors US season three on Peacock now. New episodes are released weekly on Thursdays.

To keep up to date with the latest wildfire evacuation orders and alerts in California, visit Cal Fire here. If you are in immediate need of help, contact your local Red Cross here or by calling 1800 733 2767 to find an open shelter. In an emergency, always call 911.