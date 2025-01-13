Ella Morgan has included a touching tribute to the trans community in her pantomime performances in Brighton and Nottingham.

The Married At First Sight contestant made history on the series as the first-ever trans contestant and has gone on to appear on Celebs Go Dating, before launching her new stage career in the North East Adult Panto.

Morgan made two appearances as the Magic Mirror in the production’s rendition of Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens at the Brighton Centre and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, respectively.

And on both nights, the reality star included a nod to the trans community through her hair styling. Her gorgeous blow-out wave featured a hint of pink and blue, replicating the trans flag.

“Panto Night 1 @neadultpanto Brighton! Trans Flag Hair,” wrote the star. She echoed the same sentiment during her second performance when she modelled the same hairstyle.

Other stars appearing in the show included Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt, Celebrity Big Brother’s David Potts, Drag Race UK’s Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas, among others.

Ella Morgan has long been a staunch advocate for trans rights. In 2023, the star bravely came out to her MAFS co-stars on national television, and she has used her public platform to stand up for the rights of others in the community.

She has spoken out against the UK government’s controversial guidance for schools on trans pupils and has warned others on the negative impacts it could have on trans youth. She also urged the NHS to listen to young trans people on gender-affirming care and urged them not to take away their freedom of choice.

“I am simply a girl who was born in the wrong body,” she recently told her followers in response to anti-trans trolls. “My outside now matches how I’ve always felt inside. I didn’t want to become a girl; I am, and have always been, a girl.”

