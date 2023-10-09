Married At First Sight’s Ella stood up for trans rights on the red carpet

Married At First Sight UK star Ella Morgan Clark stunned at her first major red carpet event, the Pride of Britain Awards, wearing a transgender pride flag.

The reality star, who currently appears on the Channel 4 series, pulled out all the stops at the coveted awards ceremony and proudly let her trans flag fly.

Ella made history this year as MAFS UK‘s first-ever transgender contestant, bravely putting her authentic self out there in the hopes of finding true love.

Ella Morgan Clark looked stunning on the red carpet. (Getty)

It was a bold move to appear on the outrageous reality show, that marries its contestants off to total strangers, in the first place – let alone to appear as the show’s first transgender participant.

From what viewers have seen so far, Ella has had a rather bumpy ride on the road to love, after enduring her share of disagreements with her new husband Nathaniel, but she has done her fans proud by always putting her best foot forward.

Always proud and eager to represent her community, Ella decided to show up for trans people at her red carpet debut this weekend.

The MAFS star looked like a vision, wrapped up in an A-line gown with a long slit up the leg to reveal layers of white tutu underneath. Coloured in blues, whites, and pastel pinks, the gown closely resembled a transgender pride flag.

Ella explained the thought process behind the look, revealing that the recent and devastating anti-trans rhetoric being displayed by the UK government was a sort of inspiration.

Ella explained the idea behind her red carpet look. (Getty)

Speaking on the red carpet, Ella said: “I knew, coming onto the show, being the first trans bride, it would be a big deal, but I didn’t expect it to blow up positively as it has.

“I have had a bit of hate but I feel like, with what’s going on right now, I don’t really want to talk – because I have been asked in interviews about the whole Rishi thing and what’s going on with the government. I thought, ‘I won’t say anything, I’ll just wear a dress with the trans flag on.'”

That “Rishi thing” is, of course, the Prime Minister’s horrific transphobic comments at the Conservative Party Conference last week.

Sunak wildly claimed during the conference that the British public was being “bullied” into believing that “people can be any sex they want to be.”

The Tory party leader was then met with applause when he added: “A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense.”

Naturally, Sunak’s comments were heavily condemned by MPs, charities, activists, the LGBTQ+ community, and a large portion of the British public, but the PM has doubled down on his dangerous comments.

Before she had made her MAFS UK debut, Ella shared that she hoped to serve as a source of inspiration and hope for the trans community.

Ella Morgan is the first transgender cast member to appear on Married At First Sight. (E4)

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat ahead of the season’s premiere, Ella said that she felt “honoured and privileged” to represent the trans community on such a large platform.

“When I was younger, before I physically transitioned I didn’t have anyone like this to look up to,” she said.

“It makes me happy that hopefully there’s a generation of trans boys and girls who may have hope because they’re going to see someone like me on their TV.”

If Ella hadn’t made the community proud already, she certainly has now.