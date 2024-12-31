Squid Game season three could be launching as early as summer 2025

Squid Game season three’s release date could be as early as summer 2025, according to series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Warning: Squid Game season two spoilers ahead.

Season two returned to the streaming platform on Boxing Day. (No Ju-han/Netflix)

The South Korean thriller returned to the streaming platform on Thursday (26 December) for season two, introducing a new cast of competitors in the series of money-driven fatal games.

The teaser of Squid Game season two landed in September, with season two seeing Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) scrapping his plans to move to the US instead of returning to The Island, which he narrowly escaped after completing his first fatal games.

Series creator Dong-hyuk previously didn’t intend to write any further seasons, but Netflix convinced him to extend the first season into two more.

“Honestly, when I was working on the first season, I didn’t have any plans or thoughts about there ever being further seasons,” Hwang said to Entertainment Weekly. He admitted that he lost “eight or nine” teeth due to stress from both writing and directing season one, but the success of the series inspired him to press on.

“I knew that there was so much expectation and curiosity as to what would Gi-hun do next by the fans, so I didn’t want to end it here,” Dong-hyuk said. “It was almost my mission or my role to further tell that story.”

Squid Game season two concludes with “To Be Continued…”, much like the painstaking cliffhanger in season one.

Thankfully, fans who have already watched the entirety of season two won’t need to wait much longer before Squid Game returns for season three. Season three is set to land on the platform in 2025 to mark the conclusion of the K-drama, as per Netflix.

You may like to watch

“The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and the Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” Dong-hyuk confirmed.

He also added to Variety that his team “will be announcing the launch date for season three soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

What will Squid Game season 3 be about?

At the end of season two, we see Gi-hun’s plan to rebel and overthrow the game’s leaders falling apart in front of his very eyes. Many of his fellow rebel soldiers died in battle, while his best friend was murdered in front of him.

However, his battle with the Front Man will surely come to a head in season three, as per Dong-hyuk.

“Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like?” Hwang told Variety. “What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist?

“And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in season 2.”

Season two also introduced new competitors, whose storylines will also need to come to completion, whether that’s by elimination or otherwise. There’s mother-son duo Jang Geum-ja and her somewhat unpredictable son Park Yong-sik, and crypto trader Lee Myung-gi and his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Squid Game season two sees new characters including mother-son duo Jang Geum-ja and Park Yong-sik. (No Ju-han/Netflix)

Fans were also introduced to former Marine Dae-ho, who became so triggered during the final rebellion scene that he left his fellow players without ammo, and Cho Hyun-ju, aka player 120, a trans woman who is controversially played by a cis male actor, Park Sung-hoon.

Inside the games, a North Korean refugee who is searching for her daughter, is also involved with the games. No-eu (Park Gyu-young)l has taken on the role of a masked guard, known to the others as Number 011.

Away from the arena, police officer Jun-ho is still looking for The Island in a bid to stop the games. Fans may also discover the reason as to why his older brother left his family and became the Front Man.

Squid Game season two is available on Netflix now.