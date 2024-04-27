Keke Palmer and SZA are set to star in an Issa-Rae-produced comedy, according to reports.

The Hustlers star and “Good Days” hitmaker appeared on Saturday Night Live in December 2022, with the actor taking on the role of host while the singer was a musical guest. And it seems that the two could be joining forces again for a movie, according to Deadline.

Palmer appeared to confirm the news, also, sharing a screenshot of the article on her Instagram and captioning it: “I CANT WAIT!!!”

The pair previously appeared on Saturday Night Live. (SNL/NBC)

The film, which is set to be a buddy comedy (a subgenre of rom-com which sees two characters bonding throughout the film), would mark the acting debut of the SOS album singer. Meanwhile, queer actor Palmer is no stranger to the silver screen following her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee. She went on to perform in over 25 films and 30 TV shows, including Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens and Nickolodean’s True Jackson, VP.

Though this will mark a different avenue for the “Kill Bill””singer, it’s not the first time SZA has worked on a film project. In 2018, she collaborated with Kendrick Lamar for the duet “All the Stars” for the Black Panther movie soundtrack. The song received four nods at the Grammys including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, along with Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for Original Song.

The upcoming movie is set to be directed by Lawrence Lamont and the script is set to be written by Syreeta Singleton. Plot details for the film are still being kept under wraps, according to the outlet.

Fans can catch SZA at BST Hyde Park 2024 during her headlining show this summer. The singer will be performing one of her biggest shows to date this year, after playing four nights at the O2 Arena in 2023.

Audience-goers can expect to hear material from her Grammy-award-winning album SOS, including “Snooze”, “Blind” and “Special”.

She’ll resume her sold-out SOS Tour this April, with a string of shows in Australia and New Zealand ahead of a summer of festival sets.