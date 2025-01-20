Donald Trump is many things. A raging force hell bent on dismantling LGBTQ+ rights in the USA, for example. But a fashion icon he is not: unlike his wife Melania, whose church outfit today has already made headlines.

Melania Trump certainly turned heads on Monday morning (20 January), as she and Donald Trump arrived at St. John’s Episcopal Church ahead of the presidential inauguration, which will begin at 11.30am E.T., which is equivalent to 4.30pm in the UK.

Melania was dressed in a navy blue dress and coat, matching pumps and a hat – a bold look that has the internet talking.

Melania Trump at church ahead of today’s inauguration ceremony. https://t.co/IVZuYFvsWp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2025

Celebrity news X account Pop Crave shared a photo of Melania arriving at church, and it went viral, with 150,000 views at the time of writing, and many people decided to share their thoughts about her outfit in the comments – in particular her wide-brimmed, enigmatic hat – and the fact she appeared to be wearing black.

One of the top comments simply reads: “She is so camp,” while another describes her as “serving c**t.”

Many others joked that she looked like she’s in “mourning,” referencing claims that Melania actually hates her husband and doesn’t want to actually be First Lady (again), which have been doing the rounds for a while. One joker quipped: “Which funeral is this?”

Then there were those who decided her hat was channelling the First Lady of Pop, namely, Beyoncé, with one replying to the photos with the comment: “Her Lemonade era.”

Melania at church, wait, no… hang on. This is Beyoncé (Columbia Records)

The church visit kicked off what will be a very busy day for both Melania and her husband. The Inauguration Day schedule is jam-packed, and will feature performances from several high-profile musical artists, many of whom have faced backlash from fans for appearing to support the deeply controversial President-elect.

After country music superstar Carrie Underwood confirmed that she is set to perform at the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on 20 January, it sparked a fierce backlash from LGBTQ+ fans.

One wrote: “I have been a fan of @carrieunderwood for 20 years since I was 8. I took on a drag persona Calia named after a brand she established and have supported every venture she’s ever been part of, but as a queer person I am deeply hurt for her choice… Now I just am struggling with this news and I feel beside myself.”

Rapper Nelly has also been forced to defend his decision to perform at a Trump inauguration event, stating “this isn’t politics.” Nelly, who will perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball, has been hit with backlash on social media, with disappointed fans pointing out that the day coincides with Martin Luther King Day.





