Rapper Nelly has defended his decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration party, stating “this isn’t politics”.

On Monday (20 January), Trump will take the oath of office at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., marking the official start of his second term as president.

Ahead of the event, thousands of demonstrators took to Washington D.C. to protest against Trump, while acts such as Carrie Underwood and the Village People, who are set to perform at his ceremony, have been condemned by their fans.

Nelly, who will perform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball, one of three balls set to mark Trump’s return to office, has been hit with backlash on social media, with disappointed fans pointing out that the day coincides with Martin Luther King Day.

“Not the inauguration bruh. You lost me with that one,” one fan commented on the rapper’s pinned Instagram post, while another stated, “never spending a dime on this unc… never mind”.

In response, during a live-streamed talk with fellow rapper Willie D on Sunday (19 January), Nelly said it’s “an honour for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office”.

The Dilemma singer emphasised that he is “not political” or “trying to tell anybody who they should vote for” by performing at the inauguration.

He said: “This is not me telling you, ‘Yo, you should vote for this candidate.’ I think you should do your homework and figure out what best helps you and the people who you love and you provide for because I’m clueless on a lot of things when it gets down to it,” he said.

You may like to watch

A number of executive orders are expected to be signed by Donald Trump. ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“But what I will say is that, I respect the office. This isn’t politics. The politics, for me, is over. [Trump] won! He’s the president. He’s the commander-in-chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world… It is an honour for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office.”

He added that he would’ve performed at the event regardless of who was president.

“I didn’t know that you was riding with me because you thought I would ride for who you voted for. I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument,” he said.

The star added: “I support the President of the United States, regardless of who is in office. Regardless, I respect the office”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.