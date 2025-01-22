Survivor alum Parvati Shallow has cryptically described her relationship with non-binary comedian Mae Martin as an “in flux situation”.

The former The Traitors contestant and current Deal or No Deal Island star has been in relationship with Feel Good actor and stand-up comic Martin since early 2023, with their sweet romance becoming public at the very end of the year.

After Shallow came out as queer in late December, Martin celebrated their relationship on New Year’s Eve 2023, sharing a photo strip of the pair kissing alongside the adorable caption: “Parv’s here, she’s queer, Happy New Year.”

The duo swiftly became a queer TV power couple, with an ample amount of fans cheering them on.

However, speaking to People recently, Shallow cast doubt on fan hopes that she and Martin are still going strong.

Describing their relationship as an “in flux situation”, Shallow explained that she is currently questioning what she “really wants” from life.

“I’ve been through trying to fit myself into the structures of society and the definitions of dating and the definitions of relationships, and I’m like, do I want to do that? Or do I want to just take a big ball of clay and make it into what I want?,” the Survivor winner told the publication.

Parvati Shallow. (Getty)

“I’m traveling so much and having these really fun, amazing adventures, so I’m in this place of asking myself, what do I really want?”

Shallow was previously married to fellow Survivor star John Fincher, between 2018 and 2021, with the pair having a daughter in 2018.

“Getting divorced and going through that experience that I went through was really challenging,” Shallow continued.

“And then meeting Mae, that is a very different relationship than one that I’ve ever had.”

Mae Martin. (Getty/Steve Granitz)

Last summer, Mae Martin was forced to deny rumours that the couple had split up, stating that they had “never been happier”.

Martin, known for their Netflix comedy specials and Channel 4 show Feel Good, has recently announced a surprising career change, moving over into the music industry.

Martin’s debut album I’m A TV will be released later this year.

