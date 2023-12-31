Mae Martin is in a relationship with queer Survivor star Parvati Shallow

Mae Martin is ringing in the new year by revealing they’re in a new relationship with queer Survivor star Parvati Shallow.

The Survivor winner hopped on Instagram on Saturday (30 December) to not only come out as queer but also hard-launch her new relationship with Martin.

In a very sweet post on social media, Shallow shared a roll of pictures that she and Martin took while cosying up together in a photo booth. The pair took turns kissing each other on the cheek with big smiles on their faces before finally sharing a passionate kiss.

“We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year,” Shallow wrote in the accompanying caption, adding a heart, rainbow and trans Pride flag emojis.

Mae Martin, who utterly charmed viewers while appearing on the Channel 4 comedy panel show Taskmaster, shared Parvati Shallow’s post on their Instagram stories with a red heart and a face holding back tears emojis.

The Feel Good star also shared a short clip of Shallow smiling and winking while the pair are enjoying a beachside Ferris wheel ride.

Besides winning Survivor Micronesia – Fans vs Favorites, Shallow also competed on various other spin-offs of the reality TV series including Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Winners at War and Survivor: Heroes vs Villains.

She is currently set to star in the second season of The Traitors US, which is set to premiere on Peacock on 12 January.

Mae Martin has been a fan of Parvati Shallow for quite some time.

In a 2020 post on X/Twitter, the non-binary comedian mentioned that they loved Shallow and fellow Survivor star Boston Rob “so much that [they] just cried about it” before lamenting that “nobody in England” knew what they were talking about.

I love Parvati and Boston Rob from Survivor so much that I just cried about it, but nobody in England knows what I’m talking about. — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) May 15, 2020

The feeling is mutual as Shallow gushed about people who “love you right where you are” in a heartfelt post last month on Instagram. Shallow shared several pics on the platform, some of which featured Martin.

While she didn’t reveal the exact nature of their relationship, Shallow described how “some people come into your life at the perfect and most unexpected time”

“They see you, they love you right where you are, they make you laugh so hard you cry,” she wrote. “They celebrate your wins and lift you up.”