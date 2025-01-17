Non-binary comedian Mae Martin announces surprise career move into music

Non-binary comedian and actor Mae Martin has announced their surprise career move into music.

Martin, who fronts Fluid: Life Beyond the Binary, a documentary exploring the science of gender and sexual fluidity, has confirmed that they have music on the way.

Taking to Instagram, Martin shared a snippet of their upcoming album, and – spoiler alert – it’s great.

Captioned “My earnest music album I’m A TV is coming soon,” the debut single titled ‘Good Dream’ is already available to pre-save.

The artwork for the single features a view of Martin’s muscular back as they lie on the floor in front of a TV, wearing a gold chain, denim shorts, and socks.

Comments under Martin’s album announcement express excitement and awe at the comedian’s talent.

One fan wrote: “Geez, Mae. Is there anything you can’t do?”

Others gushed over how good the snippet shared sounds.

“Mae, it sounds so good,” one commented. Another worst: “Ooh, there’s something so wonderfully nostalgic about this sound. Can’t wait!”.

“Can’t wait to cry and lift weight to this album,” another fan commented.

Martin is yet to announce when I’m A TV will be released.

Mae Martin radiates non-binary joy in a selfie. (Envato/Instagram/@HoorayMae)

Last year, Martin opened up about experiencing “intense FOMO [fear of missing out]” after dropping out of a special edition of comedy competition Taskmaster due to a schedule conflict.

The Feel Good star added that they stood “fully behind” their “Champion of Champions” replacement Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Martin has openly celebrated their authentic self and previously shared a shirtless selfie in celebration of Non-Binary Awareness Week.

They shared the photo alongside the caption: “Happy Non-Binary Awareness Week. Here’s some trans joy. I’m smizing.”

Is Mae Martin in a relationship?

In December 2023, Mae Martin revealed they were in a relationship with queer Survivor star Parvati Shallow.

In a very sweet post on social media, Shallow shared a roll of pictures that she and Martin took while cosying up together in a photo booth. The pair took turns kissing each other on the cheek with big smiles on their faces before finally sharing a passionate kiss.

“We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year,” Shallow wrote in the accompanying caption, adding a heart, rainbow and trans Pride flag emojis.

In June 2024, Martin denied rumours that the pair had broken up, after they and Shallow accepted an award by sending seperate video messages.

“As wildly modern as it would be to announce a break up during Las Culturistas Culture Award, this is very much untrue,” wrote Martin.

