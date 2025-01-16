Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw has been confirmed to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, leaving his fans devastated.

DeGraw, known for noughties hits including “Chariot” and One Tree Hill theme song “I Don’t Want To Be,” will headline at the Starlight Ball — one of three balls scheduled for the evening.

The 47-year-old’s participation in the event has upset many of his fans, with one taking to X to write: ”Gavin Degraw being a trump supporter just ruined my day and hurts more than anyone else that has supported him.”

Another supporter of DeGraw wrote under a list of acts performing at Trump’s inauguration: “What are you doing here”.

GAVIN DEGRAW WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE 😭 https://t.co/cg50ZvNYtX — mads ᥫ᭡ (@stassiesnate) January 16, 2025

“This lineup is as pitiful as the man they are performing for,” one wrote of the acts confirmed to perform.

Someone else wrote, “my life is in shambles”, in response to DeGraw’s confirmed performance.

Many share memes expressing their disappointment with his participation.

Ugh. The Gavin Degraw of it all is SUCH a bummer. pic.twitter.com/WugGFdNudl — Brittney (@Brittne64912418) January 16, 2025

omg i already knew about carrie underwood at the inauguration bUT THEY GOT RASCAL FLATTS AAAAAND GAVIN DEGRAW TOO??????? BRO THIIIIIIS IS WHAT HURTS THE MOST WHAT THE FUUUUCK pic.twitter.com/KBEVoMi6rO — sj (@sj_118_) January 16, 2025

Despite previously voicing their support for the LGBTQ+ community, and to the disappointment of their fans, Rascal Flatts have confirmed they will be performing at Trump’s inauguration.

Also performing at the event are “YMCA” hitmakers Village People, ardent Trump supporter Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus and American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, to name but a few.

Trump’s reported inauguration guest list includes a number of right-wing leaders – and their inclusion breaks with traditional US foreign policy.

Trump will legally assume the role of president after his inauguration at the US Capitol building in Washington DC on 20 January, being sworn in after JD Vance takes the vice-president’s oath of office.

