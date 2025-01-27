Podcast host and influencer GK Barry is expected to perform alongside two major bands in a series of charity concerts.

The Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) are hosting one week of amazing shows due to take place in March at the Royal Albert Hall, with all the proceeds going to the charity.

Barry will be hosting GK Barry Live! during the week, while The Who, The Corrs, James Arthur, Micky Flanagan, and several members of the Sex Pistols are also due to perform.

Speaking about the shows, Barry said that it was “amazing” to be able to support a cause that could help some of the same people who follow her.

“I wanted to get involved with Teenage Cancer Trust because a lot of my followers are teenagers and young people. I think it’s so amazing to support a cause that could help my audience and their friends or a loved one,” she said.

“Being a teenager is hard enough as it is, so if there’s anything I can do alongside the charity to help to support the people they work with, I’m there,” Barry added.

The concert series was founded by The Who’s Roger Daltrey 25 years ago, and he was a vocal ambassador for the gigs which have raised over £30 million since 2000.

Now, Barry is taking over the mantle and acting as the ‘face’ of the fundraising events.

Kate Collins, chief executive of TCT, said: “These gigs would not exist without Roger [Daltrey], who remains a tireless honorary patron for the charity and is unstoppable in his support for young people with cancer. Teenage Cancer Trust exists because cancer care wasn’t made for young people.”

“Without us, a young person diagnosed with cancer today would find themselves lumped together with small children or much older adults. It’s only thanks to our supporters that we can continue to be there for every young person who needs us.”

I’m A Celeb’s GK Barry revealed how she came out to her parents after finding girlfriend Ella Rutherford (ITV)

Barry has made headlines in recent years, becoming a fan favourite while appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity and striking up a friendship with Reverend Richard Coles.

Last year, she also revealed that she was dating pro footballer Ella Rutherford. Much of her content includes cooking for her girlfriend, as Barry jokes that she’s a “WAG”.

Barry recently told The Sun that she was “nervous” about coming out because she had previously talked about dating men on TikTok and felt that she didn’t know “how people were going to react”.

“I knew I was bi, but I was really scared to date a woman, and I was really terrified to meet Ella. We had a mutual friend… so I plucked up the courage and went on a date. It was the best decision ever. We’ve been inseparable since,” Barry explained.

Tickets for the TCT charity concerts will go on sale on January 31.