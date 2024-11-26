I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star GK Barry left viewers of the ITV show in hysterics during last night’s episode (25 Nov), when she discussed ‘scissoring’ with Rev Richard Coles.

Loose Women star Barry, and gay vicar Coles are two of three queer stars appearing of the 2024 series of I’m A Celeb, along with BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough.

While Dean’s been faced with six out of eight of the series’ Bushtucker Trials so far, Barry and Coles have been having a comparatively relaxed time, with a discussing religion in last night’s episode leading to an exepcted chat about scissoring.

The act is usually associated with queer women, which goes some way to explain why Coles, who is a gay man and a broadcaster who first came to prominence in the 1980s band The Communards, might be unfamiliar with the term.

@imacelebrity GK and Reverend being besties is my fave news of the week and it’s only Monday #ImACeleb ♬ original sound – imacelebrity

Speaking to Coles, podcaster and content creator GK Barry revealed that she used to be religious, including going to a “Jesus-y camp type thing” run by “weird men sort of going, ‘You need to not have sex till you’re married.’

“And even at thirteen, I thought… ‘Well that’s not going to happen. I see my future – and it involves scissoring.'”

You may like to watch

After Coles asked what that meant, GK Barry replied: “It’s a lesbian [thing]. I think you’d be alright not knowing, I guess it wouldn’t affect you.”

Coles replied, “We’ll leave that one shrouded in mystery, alright.”

What is scissoring?

Scissoring, for those that are more curious than the good Reverend, “refers to a sexual position where two people, usually with vulvas, are facing each other and interlock their legs in a scissor-like position while rubbing their genitalia together,” according to sex educator Irma Garcia (via Them).

The act of scissoring, as hinted at by GK Barry, is called that because it requires sexual partners to move their legs back and forth, while rubbing their genitals against their partner’s, resembling the movement of every sapphic’s favourite item of stationary.

Fans have, unsurprisingly, lost it at the discussion, with one being “obsessed” with the unlikely friendship.

GK Barry educating a priest on scissoring is sending me #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Wie55n5d3r — TV | THE FEMALE BOSS TO WIN (@ImdIrx) November 25, 2024

I’m obsessed with the fact GK Barry’s befriended a reverend who she’s discussing scissoring with #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/NfJYfTZJJI — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) November 25, 2024

“When ITV said ‘this programme contains sexual references’ before today started I would never have guessed it was because GK Barry would be telling a Reverend about scissoring,” another wrote along with the weeping/ crying emoji.

Both GK Barry, Rev Coles, McCullough and the remaining nine campmates are set to face the ‘Fright Bus’ trial this evening (26 Nov), which will see them endure some time with some creepy crawlies for a chance to win some treats for camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.