Lady Gaga has seemingly hit out at Donald Trump’s administration during her Grammy Awards acceptance speech, declaring that “trans people are not invisible”.

After winning the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance accolade for their collaboration “Die With A Smile”, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars headed on stage to collect their gong.

As she clutched her gilded gramophone, Gaga praised Mars as an “incredible” artist and took a moment to thank her fiancé, businessman Michael Polansky, before turning her attention to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible,” she said, appearing dewy-eyed, to a round of applause and cheering from the famous faces in the audience.

“Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you,” she added.

“Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you.” – Lady Gaga during her and Bruno Mars acceptance speech for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Die With A Smile" #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/0uf0sFDu6K — Daria 💕 (@dariacott) February 3, 2025

Stars including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX applauded Gaga’s emotional plea.

Though the “Disease” hitmaker didn’t expand on her moving statement, it’s likely that the singer was responding to Trump’s recent attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

Within his first few days back in the White House, Trump and his Republican administration have signed executive orders to restrict gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, and declared transgender members of the US military as “unfit” for service.

Donald Trump has signed numerous anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He has also signed an order proclaiming that there are “only two sexes” and targeted company diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, which aim to improve fairness for minority groups in the workplace, by shuttering government diversity policies and initiatives.

Gaga wasn’t the only megastar to use her platform at the 2025 Grammy Awards to come to the defence of queer people, with Chappell Roan also speaking out against the attempt to “take trans joy away”.

“It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist, and they will never no matter what happens take trans joy away,” she said during an interview.

“[Trans joy] has to be protected more than anything. I would not be here without trans girls. Just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you. I’m trying my best to really stand up for you.”

Chappell Roan: ‘I wouldn’t be here without trans girls’. (Getty)

Lady Gaga has continually spoken out for LGBTQ+ rights, protesting against America’s former “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy on homosexuality in the military back in 2010.

Her song “Born This Way” was the first song containing the word “transgender” to top the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2011, and last year, she spoke out against hatred directed at trans actress and influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.

Elsewhere at the Grammy Awards, Gaga debuted her brand new single “Abracadabra”, from her upcoming seventh studio album, Mayhem.

