Omar Rudberg says he’s working on a secret project with Young Royals co-star Edvin Ryding, and fans of the show should “stay tuned”.

The third and final season of the Netflix series, created by Swedish showrunner Lisa Ambjörn, will conclude the love story between Simon, played by Rudberg, and Prince Wilhelm (Ryding). The first episode dropped on Monday (11 March).

Appearing on the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario, Rudberg spoke about the show’s finale, which, according to Just Jared, will deliver “a perfect ending”. He went on to reveal that he will continue working with Ryding, who used social media last year to ask people to “stop making comments” about his physical appearance.

“One thing that just came up is that people might be sad about the show ending and not seeing me and Edvin working together any more, Rudberg said. “But [we] are going to do some stuff together in the future. We are working on something that is a little secret.

“And we’re definitely, obviously, going to be friends still, but working together? Not completely over yet.”

Speaking of Young Royals’ fandom he said: “Thank you so much for fighting for all of us, and for believing in love, and for fighting for love.”

In an exclusive interview with PinkNews in 2022, Ryding spoke about the importance of showing normal teen bodies on TV.

The first two season of Young Royals are streaming now on Netflix.