In the queer teen drama crossover of our dreams, stars from Heartstopper and Young Royals have crossed paths.

The two shows have taken the lead when it comes to queer representation on screens in recent years, dropping on Netflix within a year of each other. Now, two of the leading stars from the respective series have met up, and it’s sent the fandoms into something of a frenzy.

On Wednesday (15 October), Heartstopper’s Kit Connor, who plays bisexual rugby player Nick Nelson in Alice Oseman’s acclaimed series, shared a photo on his Instagram Stories. In it, he’s got his arms around the shoulders of Edvin Ryding, who plays Prince Wilhelm and boyfriend to choir-singing student Simon in the Swedish drama.

Edvin Ryding and Kit Connor met up. (Instagram/@Kit.Connor)

“Pleasure to meet the man in person, thank you for coming,” Connor captioned the photo. Ryding was at a performance of Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, where Connor is appearing.

“Gay people everywhere just fell to their knees,” quipped one fan, while a second wrote on social media: “Big day for gay people under 25.”

this is private business between 2 families PLS https://t.co/xKBO4vYkZF — shola (@willesimaug) October 16, 2024

Someone else said: “The crossover that nobody expected but that we always needed.”

While Connor is currently treading the boards as star-crossed lover Romeo in New York, he can also be seen in the third season of Heartstopper, which landed on the streaming platform earlier this month.

Ryding, meanwhile, has just finished filming horror film 28 Years Later, which is expected in cinemas next summer. Young Royals finished earlier this year.

