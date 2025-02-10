Despite her intense pre-Oscars Wicked promotional campaign, musician and actress Ariana Grande still has time for one of her main loves in life: RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Speaking to IndieWire recently, the “Yes, And?” hitmaker and star of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked adaptation revealed that she’s managed to squeeze in time to begin watching season 17 of Drag Race.

While she confessed to being a little behind on the series, which has just aired its sixth episode, she revealed that three of the 11 remaining queens are her absolute favourites.

“I am watching this season of Drag Race, but I’m not up to speed,” she explained.

“I’m still getting to know everyone, but I really love Onya Nurve, and I really love Lexi Love, [she’s] so sweet, her energy is amazing. And I really like the tap… Suzie Toot. I like her a lot.”

She continued: “I think everyone is beautiful. It’s very fun. But I’m not up to date but that’s off the top of my head how I feel.”

So far, Lexi, Onya, and Suzie are three of the fan favourite contenders to take the season 17 crown, and are currently three of the season’s best performing queens.

Lexi and Onya both have one challenge win, the former for her rollerblading talent show performance and the latter for her sultry “Bitch, I’m A Drag Queen!” rendition, while Suzie has two wins, for her tap dancing talent routine and her acting in the RDR Live! challenge.

The most recent episode, episode six, saw the trans Southern belle Hormona Lisa get the chop during the Ball challenge, while Arrietty rose to the top and claimed the win.

Ariana Grande loves Lexi Love (L), Onya Nurve, and Suzie Toot (R). (World of Wonder)

Reacting to Grande’s adoration for her, Lexi wrote on X/Twitter: “This is not a drill!!!! I am shocked, honored and humbled to even exist in one of her incredibly iconic brain cells!! I am Gagged to the core! Thank you universe.”

“SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP,” Onya responded.

😱😱😱This is not a drill!!!! I am shocked, honored and humbled to even exist in one of her incredibly iconic brain cells!! I am Gagged to the core! Thank you universe 🥰🥰🥰🥰#dragrace pic.twitter.com/GJ5szk0R8W — Lexi Love (@mslexilovesyou) February 10, 2025

Ariana Grande has previously made her love for Drag Race apparent, appearing as a guest judge first in 2015 for season seven, and then in 2023 for the season 15 premiere episode.

She arrived in the Werk Room for season 15 wearing a headpiece similar to that worn by season six contestant, Vivacious.

The actress is currently spreading a little magic at appearances across both sides of the pond in promotion of Wicked, in hopes of helping the film bag at least one of the 10 Oscars its nominated for.

Grande, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the musical epic, is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

