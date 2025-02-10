RuPaul’s Drag Race has introduced a new permanent rotating member of the judging panel.

Law Roach, who had expressed his desire to become a permanent judge, has now had his wish granted. The celebrity stylist, best-known for working with Zendaya, made his Drag Race debut during season 16. He has now revealed that he has been made a permanent “rotating” judge.

“I am not the special guest judge, I am sitting next to Ru. Hunter Schafer is the special guest judge this episode,” he told Parade.

Asked how many episodes he would be appearing in, Roach replied: “I don’t know what I can say. But we all know what that third seat represents.”

Law Roach is now a permanent RuPaul’s Drag Race judge. (MTV)

His new position means he will miss out on the backstage Untucked fun.

“When you’re rotating, you don’t get to do that any more,” he added. “I think it was kind of shocking for the queens to come out and see me in that third seat. It felt good to sit next to Mama Ru.”

The Drag Race judging panel currently consists of RuPaul and Michelle Visage, with Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews and Ts Madison appearing on a rotating basis alongside a weekly celebrity guest judge.

Kressley and Matthews joined as judges for season seven in 2015, with the panel remaining the same until season 15 in 2023, when Madison joined.

Roach, a former America’s Next Top Model and Legendary judge, announced in March 2023 that he would be stepping back from the world of celebrity styling, writing on Instagram that his “cup is empty”.

Law Roach (L) is known for working with Zendaya. (Getty)

Almost 18 months after announcing his decision, he revealed that family deaths and clients’ persistent demands played their part in his choice to slow down.

He continues to work with Challengers star Zendaya on her red-carpet looks.

