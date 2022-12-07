HBO Max’s ballroom reality competition, Legendary, has been cancelled by the network after three seasons – to backlash from fans.

The series followed eight ballroom houses with each battling to win $100,000, and was hosted by MC Dashuan. The judges included Jameela Jamil, Megan Thee Stallion, Leiomy Maidonado, Law Roach and DJ MikeQ.

Legendary was cancelled after HBO Max announced its decision to stop producing new original unscripted shows.

Speaking about the cancellation, Jamil wrote on Instagram: “It was three amazing years with the most amazing crew, so many of whom were from the world of ballroom and our EXCEPTIONAL contestants, and our host of all hosts and our beloved judges.

“This show was so important and an honour to be a part of because everything beautiful in mainstream pop culture comes from the obscenely creative genius of Ballroom.”

Leiomy said she felt “broken” after the cancellation was confirmed, while fellow judge MikeQ added: “I was hoping this wasn’t going to be but I only think about all those moments and I’m so filled ! What an experience! Thank you!”

LEGENDARY HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN CANCELLED. THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED THE SHOW. ON TO THE NEXT… — Leiomy not “Lei” (@leiomy) December 6, 2022

The series, praised by GLAAD for its inclusivity, celebrated ballroom culture and many have criticised HBO for throwing queer communities of colour under the bus.

“Sad to see another incredible show that centres Black and other queer people of colour and their talents, stories and culture cancelled,” one person wrote.

“I’m heartbroken to hear that Legendary has been cancelled,” another said, “it has been a true gift to have a peek into the incredible world of ballroom.”

In particular, fans praised the show for its diversity when it came to trans and non-binary contestants and showcasing a variety of body sizes.

legendary getting cancelled before giving us an all stars season is my villain origin story — e⁷ (@goodformjimin) December 7, 2022

i'm legit sad about Legendary getting cancelled. that ruined my day — kiki's anxiety service (@kdc) December 7, 2022

So @hbomax cancelled Legendary and I am devastated. I hope another studio picks them up because this show has been such a celebration of the queer communities of color. — Tim Banks: Principal VibeOps Engineer (@elchefe) December 7, 2022

Legendary being cancelled is making emotional bc that show was absolutely everything. hbo better count their days fr. — coco bunny 🐰 (@cocobunni1) December 6, 2022

This move comes after HBO owner Warner Bros announced its merger with Discovery.

The merger has led to a swathe of other cancellations including FBoy Island and Los Espookys, and to the already-completed Batgirl movie being cancelled.