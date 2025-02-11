A RuPaul’s Drag Race star who has routinely found herself on fan-made All Stars cast lists has addressed whether she would ever Ruturn to the reality competition.

Season 13 star Rosé has revealed that she would be “potentially available” to join a future All Stars cast, but with one, hairy caveat.

“I will always be potentially available and interested for something like that,” she told PRIDE.

“If it’s going to happen some time soon, then RuPaul’s Drag Race needs to be ready to crown their first winner with a moustache. They can call me and we can have a discussion about that.

“I will show up and win,” she added defiantly.

RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Rosé. (Getty)

Since appearing on the RuPaul-fronted contest back in 2021, Rosé has begun sharing more out-of-drag content across her social media pages, with her perfectly preened mustache being a leading feature.

Her bold and butch new look also takes centre stage on the cover of her new EP, Oh, Boy, which is due for release on Friday (14 February).

Yet despite leaving her wigs and gowns in the closet for a little while, Rosé told the publication that she has no plans to put her away drag persona for good any time soon.

“I will never, ever quit drag. As RuPaul says, ‘You’re born naked and the rest is drag.’ We’re all doing drag every day. My drag is just evolving,” she said, adding that she is a “musician first and foremost”.

“Who says that I can’t be completely puss with a moustache and a chest full of hair?” she added.

Rosé became a huge fan favourite during her time on season 13, winning three challenges and performing well in a number of others.

The queen never landed in the bottom two and made it all the way to the finale, before being beaten in a top four lip-sync by Kandy Muse.

While the Drag Race fandom is gearing up for All Stars 10, with its weird and wild rumoured cast list (including, allegedly, a season 17 star), there are a number of finalists yet to comeback who the fans are gagging to see.

Queens including Gigi Goode, Lady Camden, and Crystal Methyd made it to the end of the contest on their initial run, but are yet to come back – but all have shared whether they’re down for an All Stars rerun.

