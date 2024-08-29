RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favourite and trans icon Gigi Goode has finally revealed whether she has any plans for an All Stars return, and to put it succinctly, it’s a “not no, not now” scenario.

It’s been nearly five years – yes, really – since Gigi Goode appeared on our TV screens in Drag Race season 12 in 2020. Despite arriving at the same time as Ms. Rona, the pandemic failed to scupper the excitement surrounding the season, and it’s still referred to as one of the best in the show’s herstory by fans.

That’s thanks, in part, to Gigi Goode: she won her first episode, the girl group challenge, and continued to dominate from then on out. She won all three of the the show’s major challenges, the ball, the Snatch Game, and the Rusical, yet ultimately lost out on the crown to Jaida Essence Hall.

A huge faction of the fandom were desperate to see Gigi crowned, and since that dream fell through, they’ve been demanding she make a Ruturn for All Stars. Sadly, that won’t be happening any time soon – unless one queen in particular makes a direct request.

“Not no… not no. Never say never, not no. Not now, either,” she told her fans yesterday (28 August) while chatting to them on TikTok Live.

“I’m just not in a place right now at this current exact point in my life. I’m just not there. Let me put it this way: If I were to do that right now, it would mean putting a pause on so many other projects that I’m working on right now,” she continued.

for the people wondering if gigi will do all stars!! pic.twitter.com/9ztgJQk2jW — vi (@missgoodee) August 28, 2024

Gigi, who came out as trans back in 2021, is currently starring in season two of Avalon TV, a show which goes behind the scenes of her life as part of the drag house, House of Avalon. The show also stars her close friend and Drag Race season 13 winner, Symone.

While Gigi is currently saying “not now,” if RuPaul gives her a direct ring, she could be swayed.

“If RuPaul called me and was like, ‘Mama I need you on All Stars’, I would say: ‘Mama, time and a place, I’m on my way.’ I think that that’s probably what it would take at this point in time. Again, not no and never say never. I’m just chilling,” she added.

A while back, Gigi confirmed that she didn’t have any current plans for an All Stars appearance as she was content with her first time on the show (particularly those four challenge wins, we imagine).

Gigi Goode on Drag Race season 12. (WOW)

“I feel very good about who I was and what I delivered on the season. I don’t know that I have much more to prove… right now there is so much going on that I just need to focus on,” she said.

There have been five seasons of All Stars since season 12 began airing, yet the number of the season’s cast who have returned to the spin-off is fairly low, despite it being a fan favourite season.

Jan, who came in eighth place on season 12, ruturned for All Stars 6 in 2021, where she placed 7th. Last year, Heidi N Closet came back for All Stars 8, but quit the season just a few weeks in.

No one in the top five of season 12 has made a Drag Race ruturn, bar winner Jaida, who ruturned for the “All Winners” season, All Stars 7, in 2022.

However one of season 12’s top three queens is keen for a comeback: Crystal Methyd.

“For me, I definitely see myself going back,” she told Pride earlier this year.

“It’s such a good opportunity to showcase my art. I didn’t think I was going to win the first time, but then I got really close. So I want to make sure if I go back, I’m going to win. I definitely have a lot to show.”

Global All Stars is currently airing, featuring competitors from across the Drag Race universe. Alyssa Edwards is representing the US.

