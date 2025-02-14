Eurovision 2025 contestant Klemen Slakonja has responded to the controversy caused after he released a video in which he donned “blackface”.

Slakonja, who is set to represent Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel in May, was impersonating former winners, including Dave Benton, who became the first Black person to win the competition when he represented Estonia in 2001.

Slakonja said he was “well aware” of the criticism of the clip, which has since been re-uploaded to YouTube with the controversial segment removed, adding that he was “truly sorry if I have hurt anyone’s feelings”.

The singer, who beat queer artist July Jones to secure his place in this year’s competition went on to say: “Throughout my career, I have impersonated over 150 characters, some of whom were people of colour.

“Growing up in Slovenia, I didn’t know it was wrong. I’ve educated myself on the history of blackface and do not support it in any way.”

Slakonja impersonated Dave Benton (pictured), who won the competition in 2001. (Getty)

Benton responded by telling The Eurotrip: “From my side, no offence. To my professional knowledge, Klemen is a very talented performer, singer and artist. If he would have impersonated me with a white person’s face, it would have never been correct. People have to understand that painting an offensive blackface is different from people using dark-coloured make-up.”

Slakonja had worn make-up to darken his skin, in order to better resemble Benton.

Despite Benton’s response, some Eurovision fans have called for Slakonja to be kicked out of the contest, calling his portrayal unacceptable.

“Is this the representative that you’re proud of having? Disgusting,” one person asked Slovenia’s national public broadcaster RTV SLO.

Eurovision Song Contest officials declined to comment when approached by PinkNews, other than to say it was a matter for RTV SLO.

