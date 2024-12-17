How to get tickets for Eurovision 2025 in Basel, Switzerland

The countdown for Eurovision 2025 is on, and fans are looking to get their hands on tickets for the live shows in Basel, Switzerland.

Eurovision 2025 will be hosted in the third-most populated city in Switzerland, after the country’s entrant and history-making non-binary singer Nemo won the 2024 contest earlier this year, with their song “The Code”.

And there’s more LGBTQ+ talent at Eurovision 2025, with queer activist and multi-award-winning musician ADONXS representing Czechia next year.

The Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR has recently announced ticket details for Basel 2025, as well as sharing the stage design and visual and audio identity for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

On Monday (16 December), the Project team for Basel 2025 unveiled the visual concept for the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, as well as launching the registration process so fans can get their hands on tickets.

Eurovision 2025 kicks off in May with a series of three live shows. The first semi-final launches on 13 May, the second semi-final on 15 May, and the Grand Final on 17 May.

How to get tickets for Eurovision 2025

Swiss ticketing platform TicketCorner is the official ticketing partner for Eurovision 2025, and the tickets go on sale at the end of January 2025.

In order to buy tickets, you must be registered. This is to prevent tickets from being resold, as well as ensuring that genuine fans can be in the room when it all happens.

Pre-registration for Eurovision 2025 tickets has begun and ends at midnight on 10 January 2025. You can register at www.ticketcorner.ch/esc.

Tickets first go on sale from 29 January 2025, which is one day after the Semi-Final Draw. The prices for the various events range from CHF 40 (£35.19) to CHF 350 (£307.92).