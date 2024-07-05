Actors, husband and wife duo, and major trans allies Georgia and David Tennant have obliterated the Conservatives with a six-word Doctor Who reference following the party’s historic election loss.

Led by former prime minister Rishi Sunak, the Tories experienced their biggest ever election defeat on 4 July, losing 250 of the 341 seats they held before the general election.

Labour experienced a landslide win, and will head into the new Parliamentary session with 412 MPs (at the time of writing) and Keir Starmer as the UK’s prime minister.

Doctor Who star David Tennant and his wife Georgia Tennant hopped onto Instagram Stories yesterday (4 July) to share a photo of themselves down at their polling station, which Georgia had shared alongside the audio to NSYNC’s 2000 hit “Bye Bye Bye”.

Georgia Tennant posted this Instagram story on 4 July (@georgiatennantofficial – Instagram)

After it turned out that the Tories would in fact be saying “Bye Bye Bye” to power, the Tennants shared another photo together, this time on the London Eye, accompanied by a hilarious Doctor Who reference.

Georgia used the hashtag “#TurnsOutHeDidLookTired”, making a glorious callback to Tennant’s run as the Tenth Doctor.

It references the Doctor’s rivalry with fictional prime minister Harriet Jones (Penelope Wilton) in the episode “The Christmas Invasion”, broadcast on 25 December 2005, in which Jones ordered the Torchwood Institute Organisation to shoot down a Sycorax ship – even though the aliens on board were retreating and therefore no longer a threat, angering the Doctor.

In response, the Doctor claimed that he could bring her down with just six words, and when she stood by her actions he proved he wasn’t exaggerating, whispering to her aide: “Don’t you think she looks tired?”

Following his scathing remark, Jones was plagued by rumours of ill health, and faced a vote of no confidence.

David Tennant’s chef’s kiss response to the Tories losing comes just days after the actor was embroiled in a high-profile spat with former women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, who has repeatedly proven that she is no ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

Tennant, on the other hand, has continually proven himself to be one of the biggest celebrity allies.

David Tennant has, once again, been a fierce trans ally (@mimmymum/ X, Canva)

At the British LGBT Awards last month, he told the audience that he wished that Badenoch would “shut up” – which saw the politician throw her toys out the pram and demand an apology from the Good Omens star.

Even the then prime minister Sunak got involved, telling Tennant that he is “the problem” for telling Badenoch to stop meddling with trans lives.

Now that the Tories are firmly out of Number 10, Doctor Who stans are cheekily suggesting that Tennant is now responsible for getting rid of three prime ministers: Harriet Jones, her replacement Harold Saxon (aka the Doctor’s nemesis, The Master), and, of course, Rishi Sunak.

Georgia Tennant followed up her instantly iconic “#TurnsOutHeDidLookTired” post with a demand of the newly-elected Labour party, sharing an image of the trans Pride flag which read: “Now do let any of them rest until they protect and cherish all of us”.

Georgia Tennant reshared a message for Labour’s Keir Starmer. (Instagram/@GeorgiaTennantOfficial)

Keir Starmer’s record on trans equality has been consistently challenged by LGBTQ+ activists in recent years.

He has pledged to introduce a trans-inclusive conversion therapy ban – something the Tories promised way back in 2018, but never followed through on – and has also promised to simply the gender recognition process.

However, he has suggested that he wants “gender ideology” banned from schools, which activists have said will amount to a trans version of Margaret Thatcher’s reviled Section 28 law.

Keir Starmer has also said that trans women do not have the “right” to use women’s spaces such as female toilets, hospital wards, or domestic abuse refuges.