Every new White Lotus Season 3 Thailand cast member – and where you know them from

Hit HBO show The White Lotus is back on our screens, and with it comes a whole new cast of characters for us to get to know, including French-Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon, who plays Chloe, and Sam Nivola (Lochlan).

Previous seasons of The White Lotus were set in Hawaii and Italy respectively, but the new episodes take place on the Thai island of Koh Samui. With distance comes drama.

Natasha Rothwell is a returning cast member from a previous season of The White Lotus, playing massage therapist Belinda Lindsey in the first season. She arrives in Koh Samui to embark on a three-month wellness programme and was friends with heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge).

McQuoid died at the end of season 2 and it is unclear whether Lindsey is aware of her demise.

Jon Gries is also back. He plays Greg Hunt, the husband of fan-favorite Tanya McQuoid. Gries has an impressive CV, he has also starred in Napoleon Dynamite, The Bystanders, and Dream Corp LLC.

Natasha Rothwell has also appeared in Insecure, Wonka, Love, Simon, and Wonder Woman 1984 in case you’re wondering where you’ve seen her before The White Lotus.

New cast members include Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan who play Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn. The three are long-time friends reuniting for a girls’ trip.

Walton Goggins is playing Rick Hatchett, who is travelling with his free-spirited, younger girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood).

Goggins is best known for appearing in Sons of Anarchy, The Shield, The Hateful Eight, Fallout and Justified while Wood starred in Netflix’ Sex Education.

Then there’s the Ratcliff family. Jason Isaacs is playing Timothy, the patriarch and a wealthy businessmen, with Parker Posey playing the Xanax-popping Victoria Ratcliff.

Jason Isaacs is best known for his portrayal of Colonel William Tavington in The Patriot and Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter.

Parker Posey has had an extensive career but most notably played Alice White in Granite Flats and Dr Smith in Lost in Space.

They are joined on their vacation by their children Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lochlan (Sam Nivola). Sam Nivola is the son of English actress Emily Mortimer and American screen star Alessandro Nivola. Nivola previously played the son of Leonard Bernstein in Bradley Cooper’s Maestro.

Other cast members include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Scott Glenn, Charlotte Le Bon, and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal. French Canadian actress and director Charlotte Le Bon plays Chloe, who we don’t learn a lot about in the season premiere, however it’s not long before the truth about her is revealed and we discover she’s got a connection to the show’s existing lore.

Lisa Manobal plays Mook, a health mentor for guests staying at The White Lotus and Arnas Fedaravičius plays an often shirtless hotel staffer, while Duvernay plays Belinda Lindsey’s son.

Unlike the first two seasons, season 3 has eight episodes so there is likely to be much more drama and darkness from Mike White.