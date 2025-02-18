Elon Musk has appeared to respond to claims that he’s welcomed his 13th child with MAGA commentator Ashley St. Clair.

The author of the anti-trans Elephants Are Not Birds book alleged that she gave birth to the billionaire’s baby five months ago. St. Clair, 26, took to Musk’s social media site X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (15 February) to announce the alleged news, in an attempt to curb the media speculation about her family.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” the conservative commentator claimed. She told her followers that she previously opted not to release such details “to protect our child’s privacy and safety”.

“But in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she explained, urging that the media “honour our child’s privacy and refrain from invasive reporting”.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

A representative for St. Clair wrote in a statement that Musk and St. Clair have communicated with one another in regards to an “agreement about raising their child” but are waiting for the Tesla founder “to publicly acknowledge his parental role”.

PR Brian Glicklich said via X: “It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially.”

Musk, 53, who is “senior adviser to President Trump”, however, responded to a misogynistic post about his alleged co-parent St. Clair which read: “Ashley St. Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk.” To this, he bizarrely responded with one word: “Woah”.

St. Clair then hit back at Musk for engaging with online “smears”.

She said: “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Elon Musk for further comment on the matter.

Who are Elon Musk’s children?

Musk is reported to have 13 children, one of whom is estranged trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson and her twin Griffin, who he shares with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Musk.

They welcomed their first son Nevada Alexander in 2002, but he sadly died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at just 10 weeks old. In 2006, they welcomed triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.

Musk also shares three children with musician Grimes, three-year-old X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, two, and Techno Mechanicus, one. He is currently involved in a legal battle with Grimes regarding custody of their children.

In 2021, court documents revealed that Musk had welcomed twins with the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, Shivon Zilis. Walter Isaacson’s 2023 biography of Elon Musk claims that the twins’ full names are: Strider Sekhar Sirius and Azure Astra Alice.

In 2024, the pair welcomed their third child together, with Musk confirming the news in June of that year. The name of their third child together has not been publicly confirmed.