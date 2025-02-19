Police in upstate New York investigating the alleged torture and murder of trans man Sam Nordquist have said there is currently “no indication” his killing was a hate crime.

The Ontario county district attorney’s office and New York state police have issued a joint press release urging the LGBTQ+ and wider community “not to speculate into the motive behind the murder as we work to find justice”, adding they currently “have no indication that Sam’s murder was a hate crime”.

“To help alleviate the understandable concern his murder could be a hate crime, we are disclosing that Sam and his assailants were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+, and at least one of the defendants lived with Sam in the time period leading up to the instant offense,” the statement – released on Monday (16 February) said.

“The District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police are committed to providing a safe community for all people. We share the community’s shock at such a heinous act of violence, and understand the fear circulating amongst members of the LGBTQ+ community. We will follow any and all leads to ensure that the motive for this murder is uncovered.”

Human remains believed to belong to Nordquist, 24, were discovered in a field in Yates County, New York on 13 February after he was reported missing by his family.

Nordquist had arrived in the state in September from Minnesota after purchasing a round-trip ticket to meet an “online girlfriend” but soon lost contact with loved ones. It was determined by police he had been living at a motel called Patty’s Lodge in Hopewell, around 30 miles from Rochester.

Yates County is around 20 miles south east from Patty’s Lodge.

Five people have been charged in connection with Sam Nordquist’s death (New York State Police)

As per a news release by the police force, officials said Nordquist had been “subjected to prolonged physical and psychological abuse” prior to his death and described during a news conference on Friday (14 February) as “one of the most horrific crimes” they had seen.

Details about the case, according to a felony complaint, stated Nordquist was sexually assaulted with a table leg and broomsticks, and he was beaten with sticks, dog toys, ropes and belts.

Precious Arzuaga, Patrick Goodwin, Kyle Sage, Jennifer Quijano, and Emily Motyka have all been charged Nordquist’s death under the crime of murder in the second degree – depraved indifference.

All five suspects are being held at the Ontario County Jail without bail and could face 15 years to life in prison if found guilty.

In the release, the two departments also addressed concerns that had been raised over she/her pronouns being used in legal documentation related to Nordquist, who used he/him pronouns.

“While certain legal documents must refer to Sam’s full name at birth, we are committed to respecting his memory and identity as consistently as legally possible,” they said.

(Canva)

James Ritts, the Ontario County district attorney also said on Sunday: “We share the community’s shock at such a heinous act of violence and understand the fear circulating among members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We remain focused on holding these individuals accountable and will continue to work tirelessly to complete the investigation into Sam’s murder.”

Following Nordquist’s death there has been an outpouring of grief from the LGBTQ+ community at the loss of another trans life, with a vigil held for him at the Wood Library in Canandaigua on 16 February attended by both family, friends and strangers.

As per a local news report, at the vigil a photograph of Nordquist was surrounded with flowers – the colours of which represented the trans flag – and a sign with the words “Unite and Fight for Queer & Trans Liberation” hung in the room.

OutFront Minnesota, an LGBTQ+ organisation representing queer folks in the state, said in a statement: “OutFront Minnesota and our community partners mourn the loss of Sam Nordquist. We mourn his loss and share our deepest sympathies with all those who were close to him.

“We know this arrives at a time our trans communities are facing a relentless assault of harmful policy and rhetoric across our nation. We know that this landscape escalates and amplifies the individual risk of violence.

“Trans lives matter, and we must all commit ourselves to the work of ending violence and discrimination. In Minnesota, and beyond.”

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said: “Our hearts are broken over the loss of Sam Nordquist. Sam was more than just a statistic—he was a son, a brother, a friend, and a bright light in the lives of those who knew him.

“His life was stolen from him after enduring unspeakable cruelty. We stand in solidarity with Sam’s family, friends, and community as they demand justice.

“We refuse to let Sam’s story fade into silence. We demand accountability, we demand justice, and we demand a world where transgender people are safe, respected, and able to live freely.”