Andrew Scott’s first experience at the SAG Awards was unforgettable, to say the least.

On the red carpet at this year’s SAG ceremony, the Irish All of Us Strangers actor recalled his first time at the awards back in 2020, where he was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category for his role as the hot, hot priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.

While the accolade ultimately went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Tony Shalhoub, an award wasn’t the only thing Scott lost that night, as he ended up dramatically passing a kidney stone during the ceremony.

Speaking to Variety at last night’s SAG Awards (23 February) in Los Angeles, Scott recalled the “terrifying” experience of being whisked away in an ambulance after the “grisly” incident, which he’d kept to himself until now.

“I was beside Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] and Laura Dern had just won Best Supporting Actress [for Marriage Story] and we were standing up for Laura,” Scott explained.

“I don’t know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you, the pain is so immediate.

“As Laura was speaking, I was crawling out of the thing and by the time her speech was over I was ripping off the tux and I was in one of those rooms back there, writhing around with agony.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott at the 2020 SAG Awards, pre kidney stone passing. (Getty)

Andrew Scott stated that he was aware of what was happening as it had happened before, but that didn’t make the ordeal any less “terrifying”.

He went on to reveal that Waller-Bridge was running back and forth to give him water, before he was seen by emergency medical technicians and taken away in an ambulance.

You may like to watch

He stopped short of revealing what happened to the wayward kidney stone, but confirmed it was “grisly”.

The actor made his SAG Awards return at last night’s ceremony after being nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category, this time for his role as Tom Ripley in Ripley, the black and white Netflix thriller adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s famed novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Scott sadly lost out to Colin Farrell, who scored the win with his role in HBO crime drama, The Penguin.

Despite another loss, Scott could be making his return to SAG next year; he’s currently garnering critical acclaim for his role in Blue Moon, the musical drama biopic of closeted songwriter Lorenz Hart.

Scott stars as Hart’s musical collaborator Richard Rodgers, while Ethan Hawke plays Hart. At the recent Berlin International Film Festival, Scott won the Silver Bear accolade for Best Supporting Performance for his role in the film.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.