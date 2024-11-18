Self-proclaimed misogynist, and extreme right-wing influencer, Andrew Tate has used a homophobic slur to attack the traditional Māori haka.

Tate, who recently misgendered Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson and implied that she wasn’t allowed an opinion, has once again stoked conflict on social media.

The divisive internet personality took to X/Twitter to voice his opinion about the haka, a Māori ceremonial dance, after it was performed by New Zealand’s youngest MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke on Thursday (14 November) to halt a controversial bill.

The proposed legislation would reinterpret a 184-year-old treaty with the Māori people. It passed its first reading but will return to parliament next year to be voted on again.

‘The haka is gay’

Writing about the dance – a version of which is performed by New Zealand’s rugby team, the All Blacks, before every game – Tate wrote: “The Haka is gay. Sorry New Zealand, all that screaming and dancing just to get owned by gunpowder.”

He then mocked what he believed it sounds like.

Tate’s tweet has been viewed more than nine million times and attracted some 6,000 comments, most of which condemned his lack of respect for the tradition.

One person wrote: “Mocking the haka, a sacred Māori tradition, shows a lack of respect for its deep cultural meaning. It’s not about ‘screaming and dancing’, it’s a symbol of unity, pride and strength. Let’s engage with cultures respectfully.”

Another said: “It’s all right when it’s a performance of men only. The second a woman is invited, it totally loses its intimidation factor.”

Someone else described the dance as “beautiful, bold and powerful” and said Tate sounded like a “13-year-old boy from 1996”.

Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania and facing charges of human trafficking and sexual violence. He has denied all the allegations against him.

Last year, a gay secondary school teacher warned PinkNews about the damaging impact influencers like Tate were having on the views of students.

