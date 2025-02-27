Dylan Mulvaney has spoken out about the state of the political climate in the US, saying that she is “living proof” that far-right, anti-trans beliefs are not true.

The trans activist is on the cusp of her debut book, Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer, which documents her first year of transitioning and how she managed to experience trans joy “after extreme pain”.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Days of Girlhood star explained that feeling trans joy is vital to “combat the negative” of the Trump administration, which has affected the LGBTQ+ community since President Donald Trump returned to office for a second, non-consecutive term.

“If I’m living my life, and I’m successful, and I’m happy, and I’m thriving, and I’m feeling euphoric, that means that whatever is being pushed by the far right or extremists — what they’re saying isn’t true. I’m living proof that it’s not,” she told the outlet.

Even the imminent release of her book could be considered an act of rebellion against the countless anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders, which plague some of the most historically marginalised people in the US.

“This is a really interesting time for the book to be coming out, given everything that’s happening with trans legislation, and the debate on our existence,” she added. “I feel really proud of it. The writing took a long time, and it was so isolating.”

The “Days of Girlhood” hitmaker’s upcoming release is a collection of journal entries from her first-year transition. Mulvaney announced a social media announcement video on 25 September.

The content creator-turned-author said that her book addresses “some of the messier moments” that she “couldn’t talk about” on social media, “like doing ayahuasca and being kissed as a girl for the first time“.

“But more than anything, it is about how I rediscovered trans joy after extreme pain,” she said in the announcement video. The star worked on the book for over two years and expressed at the time that she couldn’t “wait to share it” with her fans.

Dylan Mulvaney’s upcoming book Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer is set to be released on 11 March 2025. It is available to pre-order now here.