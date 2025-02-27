Monsters star Cooper Koch has revealed a “fantasy list” of literary works he’d love to be a part of adapting, including one controversial queer classic.

Speaking to Vman, the actor said he wanted to star in an adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life, the critically acclaimed novel that has been described as both a “masterpiece” and “trauma porn”, because of its explicit themes of abuse.

The novel follows four men living in New York, focusing on a lawyer with a harrowing history of abuse. It contains explicit depictions of sexual and physical abuse, and self-harm.

Other works Koch listed include James Baldwin’s queer classic Giovanni’s Room, and All Fours, by Miranda July, about a 45-year-old woman who has a sexual awakening after a cross-country road trip.

“Those are the top three,” gay star Koch said. “I don’t want it to sound like I’m conceited, like I can do whatever I want. It’s more, I just want to do things that I feel have meaning and purpose, that I’m passionate about.”

Koch was praised for his portrayal of Erik in the Netflix, series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, about two brothers convicted of murdering their wealthy parents.

The brothers confessed to the killings but claimed during their trials that they had been the victims of serious sexual abuse at the hands of their father. In 1996, they were found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and were jailed for life without the possibility of parole.

Speaking about the brothers, who are still in prison, Koch told Vman: “Erik teaches speech classes, yoga and meditation, and they help people who have been through sexual abuse. They’ve gotten college degrees.

“They’ve found a life in prison because they’ve accepted what happened to them, and they accepted what they did. That takes such courage and bravery and strength and time. I think, for that reason, they deserve to come home.”

This week, California governor Gavin Newsom ordered the state parole board to examine whether the brothers would pose a risk to the public if they were to be released from prison, The Guardian reported.

The move comes just days after new district attorney, Nathan Hochman, said he didn’t think Erik and Lyle should have a new trial, although his office has not said whether the brothers should be re-sentenced – something his predecessor, George Gascón, had recommended.

