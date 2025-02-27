Actor Jensen Ackles is set to reunite with his Supernatural co-stars Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki, as it’s been announced that both will join Ackles in the fifth season of Prime Video’s The Boys.

The fifth and final season of satirical superhero show The Boys is currently in production, and while fans have long known that Ackles would be returning as Soldier Boy for the last season, they’re gagged to hear Collins and Padalecki will be joining him.

Ackles shared the exciting news with his 12 million followers on Instagram via a video. “Hey Jared, we’ve got work to do,” Ackles begins the clip, which then cuts to Padalecki.

“Okay, I’ll tell Misha. Misha, we got work to do,” he says, before the video once again cuts, this time to Collins, who rounds off with: “OK. What are we doing?”

The clip ends with The Boys logo flashing up on screening, confirming that the trio will all be involved in the final season.

“Season 5 just got a bit more Supernatural,” reads the video’s caption. The post has more than 1.8 millions likes and counting.

Neither Padalecki nor Collins have revealed any further information about their roles in the fifth season, but Deadline has reported that they will only be guest parts.

Ackles is making his lead role comeback to the beloved show, after season four saw Soldier Boy appear in only a guest stint.

Once The Boys ends in 2026, Ackles will still be able to take some of the superhero excitement into his next career step, as he’s leading Vought Rising, a prequel series set in the 1950s, with Aya Cash also reprising her role as Stormfront.

You may like to watch

Season five will mark the first time Ackles, Collins and Padalecki have been on screen together since the 15th and final season of cult fantasy drama Supernatural, which aired back in 2020.

Fans are, suitably, gagged, with one writing: “This is one of my favourite things to ever happen. I love Supernatural.”

Another described how they were “jumping, screaming, throwing up, losing breath and fainting” at the news.

“I apologise in advance for the person I’ll become when this comes out,” a third shared.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.