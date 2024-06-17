Frenchie’s same-sex relationship with Colin in season four of The Boys has sparked a worrying fan theory that the beloved character’s days are numbered.

Played by Tomer Capone and one of the titular ‘Boys’ from Amazon’s brutal and bloody superhero satire, Frenchie was revealed in early episodes of season four (which released June 13) to be in a relationship with a man named Colin Hauser (Elliot Knight).

Though Frenchie had been romantically involved with the violence prone Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) for the first three seasons of The Boys, it seems that this is the real deal for the killer-for-hire and Supe hunter.

However, the revelations surrounding his sexuality have kickstarted a worrying fan theory that could spell the end of the francophone.

Originally posted to X by user @onyxxAntari, a video of a man saying: “Well, you’ll be convicted soon,” was placed under the caption: “Seeing Frenchie kiss Colin knowing gay people drop like flies in The Boys.”

seeing frenchie kiss colin knowing gay people drop like flies in the boys pic.twitter.com/gCsZuCngxL — onyx 🍂 (@onyxxAntari) June 13, 2024

That same user followed up with the warning: “Eric Kripke [series creator] will not let them see season five!”

You may like to watch

The background to the theory is that The Boys does not exactly contain a lot of characters that are both queer and happy (as one can be in a world of maniacal Supes).

Homelander’s bisexuality was removed for TV (though we’ve explained why that’s a good thing), Edison Cardosa (a gay scientist with a loving husband and daughter) was brutally disposed of in spinoff Gen V, and Termite, a supe with the power to shrink in size, accidentally killed his love interest Peter by expanding while inside (yes, inside) Peter’s penis. Termite was later stomped to death by Homelander.

Elswehere Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), who is bisexual, finally got a somewhat peaceful ending with long time girlfriend Elena (Nicola Correia-Damude) at the end of season three, but as far as the world knows, is dead.

The only somewhat stable queer relationship in The Boys universe is from Gen V, between Marie Moreau and the gender-switching Jordan Li, and they both ended season one of the spinoff locked in what appeared to be a high security mental insititution.

thinking about possible frenchie death in the boys s4pic.twitter.com/M1C5Zed2Kk — shiv de lioncourt ✯ (@ripleyesque) February 8, 2023

The more I keep watching the more I’m keeping Frenchie as no 1 in my death list😭 #theboys — whysomanybots (@K1mingiii) June 14, 2024

Long story short, if almost every other queer character is either murdered or disposed of less than a season after being introduced – it’s not looking good for Frenchie.

There’s also the small matter that Frenchie had previously murdered Colin’s entire family and doesn’t know how to tell his lover. You know, normal relationship problems.

Kripke has confirmed that season five of the hit show will be the last, so assuming Frenchie doesn’t perish with his lover this time around, there will still a whole extra batch of episodes filled with bloodthirsty supervillains to contend with in the coming years.

The creator of The Boys also recently responded to complaints that the show was ‘woke’ ahead of season four’s launch, replying: “Go and watch something else,” to anyone with complaints.

The first three episodes of The Boys season four dropped on Prime Video on Thursday (13 June), with new episodes released weekly. Seasons 1-3 are also streaming.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.