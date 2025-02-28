RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 is heating up as the competition nears the halfway point, and tensions reached boiling point in last week’s episode.

At the end of episode eight, “The Wicked Wiz of Oz” Rusical challenge, it was ultimately California’s country diva Acacia Forgot who landed in the bottom two alongside her season sister Kori King.

There’s no place like home, and that’s exactly where RuPaul sent her after the lip-sync, and she became the fifth contestant to be eliminated.

While her role as Kansas Dorothy wasn’t bewitching enough for the judges, it was a part she fought for pretty intensely.

The start of the episode saw her having to fight Suzie Toot for the part, with her competitor suggesting that Acacia wouldn’t be able to make the role funny enough.

Acacia has since spoken to Pride about what went down during that heated conversation, and suggested that while she and Suzie are now on good terms, she will “never forget” their tense exchange.

“At that point, she was just getting so arrogant, and really thought she was such hot s**t, and I could not deal with that, especially after the Snatch Game. She was just so upset she wasn’t at the top and it’s like, you didn’t do well, why are you so arrogant,” Acacia reflected.

Acacia Forgot and Suzie Toot are stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17. (World of Wonder)

“I felt that because she was getting so arrogant, she was kind of getting what she wanted. I’m not gonna let her walk all over me or try to dictate what I should and shouldn’t do.”

As Acacia said during her to-camera confessional interview, she felt Suzie was using the opportunity to put her down.

“When I get p***ed about something, I get really fired up, and I get just very feisty. If there’s one thing I love to do it’s hold a grudge. After that, I was just so bitter, and also let that kind of hold me back.”

The drag performer went on to reveal that Suzie has since apologised, as she did during Untucked, but confessed she still finds it “hard” to “fully let go” of their spat.

“I do think she’s sorry. We’re good, we’re definitely friends and everything, but I will never forget,” she added.

Despite being a staunch fan favourite, with two wins under her belt – even pop icon Ariana Grande is a fan – Suzie Toot has been seen rubbing her competitors the wrong way with her assertion that she will do well in comedy and performance challenges.

And while she didn’t perform too well during the Snatch Game, she did claw it back with her role as the Green Witch in the Rusical, placing high.

RuPaul’s Drag Race continues on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

