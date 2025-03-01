RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Marmalade has broken the world record for the highest number of flowers on a dress.

Though Marmalade may not have earned a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, she has bagged a spot in the Guinness World Records, after making a gown with the most flowers ever recorded.

The Cardiff-born queen used 1,862 daffodils – the national flower of Wales – to create a showstopping yellow garment. Daffodils are typically worn on St. David’s Day which takes place on 1 March annually.

Marmalade’s record-smashing dress features hundreds of daffodils protruding out of the bust and down the waistline. The flowers also adorn the skirt area and cover most of the gown’s train.

“This is the closest I’m ever going to come to winning a sport,” the drag star joked as she was handed a medal and certificate commemorating her world record. Ever the comedian, when asked how she felt, she retorted: “I feel like I have a thousand wet flowers strapped to me.”

Behind-the-scenes footage shared on social media shows Marmalade stitching the flowers individually into yellow fabric.

“Flowers themselves don’t seem that heavy, but I’m realising I’m going to have to keep the dress quite moist to keep the flowers alive, and I think that water, added to a full dress, is going to be quite heavy,” she explained.

During her time on Drag Race UK season six, Marmalade became a staunch fan favourite, particularly known for her jaw-dropping, handmade runways. In that sense, her world record makes perfect sense.

She made it all the way to the final four, but was eliminated in the last episode, with Kyran Thrax eventually taking home the crown.

Marmalade isn’t the only Drag Race megastar to hold a Guinness World Record, with RuPaul herself holding the title for most Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program category, with eight wins.

Other weird and wonderful drag-centred World Records held include the longest-ever drag show (two days, 11 minutes, and 30 seconds, in 2023), and the largest drag queen story time event (263 attendees, also in 2023).

