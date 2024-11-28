Drag Race UK’s Marmalade takes swipe at the ‘edit’ on key challenge

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Marmalade has revealed what she really thinks about her edit on season six, the ‘argument moment’ she wanted and the Werk Room scuffle – aside for Actavia’s wig – that made her gag.

Drag Race UK season six has chosen its final four; among them, Cardiff queen, one-liner rolodex and runway demon, Marmalade.

Marmalade has been the undisputed look-turner of the season, snatching a RuPeter badge (challenge win) for the season’s Makeover challenge; but she also found time to be the recipient of a one-sided spat with Chanel O’Conor, body an Elton John impression and roast the judges a little too hard (TBC).

Speaking to PinkNews exclusively ahead of the finale, Marmalade reveals her issue with her edit, which queen she’s glad didn’t make the finale and her iconic Drag Race ‘argument moment’.

PinkNews: Congratulations! How are you feeling about making the finale?

The thing for me is when you’re filming Drag Race, you film it so quickly. It’s so back to back, it’s so go, go, go. Getting to watch each episode each week, and it being able to give each episode its flowers, and just focus, and then getting to move on and give the next episode its time, and seeing things you didn’t see, and remembering things that you’ve forgot about.

It just makes me really excited for the finale because honestly, we were all so exhausted. We were delirious on the runway, but we had so much fun, the four of us doing that final challenge and runway, and I’m just really excited to get to watch it and enjoy it on on a full eight hour sleep.

Which moment from Drag Race UK season six made you gag the most? And you can’t say Actavia’s wigs.

I was gagged as in my stomach was gagging, because I was looking at that wig.

The moment that really gagged me was when I came came off stage from the design challenge, and I had just heard everything I’ve ever wanted to hear. Wish I’d won the badge, but oh well. And I sat there and listened to Chanel in the Werk Room and went… oh, that sounded like a pop at me, oh, I’m having an argument with Chanel.

It was the full moment where I went, I’m on Drag Race and I’m having a Drag Race argument, and I haven’t said anything. This sounds so messy, but I always wanted my Drag Race argument moment.

This has been such a strong season that the crown could go to any of you; how would a double crowning make you feel?

The main reason there can’t be a quadruple crowning is because I cannot do the maths on dividing 25k by four. I think there were so many points this season there could have been a double win, even a triple win, and it didn’t happen, that I think the the only right thing to do would be a double crowning.

And even if I’m not included in that, if it’s two of these three heffers, I couldn’t even argue with that, because everyone in this top four has really brought it

You got the critique in the Roast challenge that you were a bit close to the wire with some of your jokes, and the edit was also hinting at that. Did you feel that when you were there?

You mean, what the edit tried to make the viewers think, but they didn’t agree with? Based on the critiques I got, I was sort of worried about it, and then watching it back… I think there is something to be said for delivery, and that is certainly something I am working on, but personally, I don’t think it was too close to the line!

I actually, hand on heart, I thought my read for Michelle was fine. I was like, she gets the most, let’s face it, awful, misogynistic reads at her and she laughs through it. I was like this is nothing.

I think maybe it’s my delivery, but I’m slightly confused exactly what the issue was for that joke, but it’s fine and this is the thing; I’m from Cardiff. If you don’t leave a drag brunch crying, then the drag queen’s not done her job.

Which queen do you think should have made the finale alongside you four?

I would say Lill deserves it, but I’m so glad she didn’t make it, because she would have beaten me. She’s just something else. She’s in her own lane, she can say the blandest sentence, and it is the funniest thing you’ve ever heard. If anyone else deserves to be in the top four it is absolutely her.

And finally, can you describe your Drag Race UK journey in three words?

Kris Jenner. Haddock.

The Drag Race UK season 6 finale will air at 9pm Thursday 28 November on BBC iPlayer.