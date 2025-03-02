The Last Dinner Party calls for support for independent venues

Queer British rock band The Last Dinner Party won their second BRIT award last night, and took the opportunity to call for support for independent music venues.

The Last Dinner Party – which consists of Abigail Morris, Lizzia Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies, Aurora Nishevci – beat out Myles Smith, Rachel Chinouriri, English Teacher, and Ezra Collective to win the Best New Artist award.

Taking to the stage to accept their award, Davies said that the win was “the biggest honour” of their lives and thanked their family, friends, and producer James Ford.

Davies then took the opportunity to call for more support for independent music venues across the UK.

“We wouldn’t be a band, and a lot of the artists here would not be bands either, without the U.K.’s incredible independent venues, and they are the lifeblood of the music industry and they are dying,” she said.

“And if venues like this, like The O2, like arenas, stadiums across this country contributed even a tiny bit toward these independent venues, then we would not be losing them at this alarming rate.”

Davies then encouraged other artists out there “who are playing independent venues all over the country tonight” to “keep going”.

“In a time when art is under threat, that is the most important thing to keep supporting,” she said.

The band previously won the Rising Star award at the 2024 BRIT awards and their debut album Prelude to Ecstasy hit number one in the UK in February 2024.

They said that the album was inspired by their experience growing up as queer teenagers.

Recently, the group said that they are “working on” new music, with Morris explaining to NME that “it feels really good to be creating again after touring for so long”.

“We’re approaching the second album the same way we approached the first album, which is by doing what we want to do without any pressures or expectations,” Morris said.