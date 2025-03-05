Stranger Things fans think Will Byers’ secret power will be revealed in season five

Stranger Things fans are speculating that Will Byers will be found to have a secret power in the upcoming season 5 of the hit sci-fi show.

Production on season five wrapped in December and regulars Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard are all set to return, alongside gay star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will.

However, some characters could meet their end and it’s thought that Will’s darkest and most powerful secrets will be uncovered in the fifth and final season.

Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers. (YouTube/Netflix Philippines /Getty)

Will’s sexuality became clearer in season four. During one scene, as best friend Mike (Wolfhard) opened up about his fears that girlfriend El will no longer need him one day, a teary Will responds: “When you’re different, sometimes you feel like a mistake.”

In a much-memed moment, Will looks away and weeps, with fans certain that this proved he was gay and had feelings for his pal.

Schnapp later confirmed, in an interview with Variety, that the character is indeed gay, and in love with Mike.

Could Will be ‘special’?

According to Stranger Things fans on Reddit, Will’s already tough life – having been sucked into the Upside Down and becoming the demogorgon’s prime target – is set to get worse.

The Reddit thread highlights that Will is “special” and could also be a test subject from Hawkins National Laboratory, where El was kept.

One person wrote: “Will is heavily connected to One and Eleven and is paralleled to them constantly. I think people downplay that because they don’t want Will to be important but… he is.”

You may like to watch

Another suggested: “He may have a chip in the back of his neck preventing him and his true sight is leaking out.”

Schnapp revealed in 2023 that he would “still be closeted” if it wasn’t for his Stranger Things character being gay. Speaking to Variety about his coming out, Schnapp said that once he saw the positive reaction to Will being gay, he felt able to accept that he is gay, too.

“It kind of blew up in the press, and everyone was like: ‘Oh, Will’s gay, hooray’. I saw all these comments on Instagram and TikTok. There was not one bad thing about him being gay.

“I was like, if he has all this support, why should I worry about anything? Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself.”

Season 5 of Stranger Things is due drop on Netflix later this year.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.