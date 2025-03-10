It’s believed that Elon Musk currently has around 14 children. Out of that number, only four are known to be female, including Vivian Jenna Wilson, his trans daughter, whose mother is author Justine Wilson.

His other female children are Azure and Arcadia, whose mother is Sharon Zilis, and Exa Dark Sideræl, who is the daughter of Elon Musk and the musician Grimes.

In 2021, Forbes described the Tesla CEO of taking “an engineering approach to reproduction”, noting that his first five children, including Vivian Jenna Wilson who was assigned male at birth, came into this world via IVF. The article speculated: “This approach raises many ethical questions including: ‘Were his first babies selected to be male at the preimplantation stage?'”, adding that sex selection is illegal in many countries.

Rumours that controversial billionaire Elon Musk, who is currently acting as a “special advisor” to president Trump, uses sex-selective IVF have continued to swirl since the publication of the Forbes article. Now, his trans daughter has spoken out about the speculation, alleging her father paid to ensure she would be born a boy.

Taking to Threads (the Meta-owned app that acts a rival to Elon Musk’s X) on Sunday (9 March), Wilson wrote: “My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for. So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold.

“That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION.”

Elon Musk has publicly slammed his daughter’s decision to transition to female.

In July 2024, Musk spoke to right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson for the Daily Wire, where he said his daughter Vivian Wilson – who no longer speaks to him – had been “killed [by the] woke mind virus”.

Misgendering her throughout the interview, the X/Twitter and Tesla boss said: “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys… I was told [Vivian] might commit suicide. It’s incredibly evil… the people promoting this should go to prison.

“It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually sterilisation drugs. I lost my son, essentially.

“They call it deadnaming for a reason, the reason is your son is dead. My son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus. I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

She was “born gay and slightly autistic” which were “two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria” he added in a post on X. “I knew that from when he was about four years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear, like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous’, as well as his love of musicals and theatre. But he was not a girl.”

In response, Wilson published a series of posts on Threads.

She made two tongue-in-cheek posts about Musk describing her as “killed” and “dead”, writing: “Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead”, and “I look pretty good for a dead b**ch.”

Following this, she posted a long thread addressing all the claims, saying she finds the “slightly autistic” tweet the “funniest”.

She went on to say: “This is entirely fake. None of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from.

“My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulos school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said: ‘Eh, good enough’, in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f**king story.

“I did not have a “love of musicals and theatre” when I was four, because y’know… I was f**king four. I did not know what these things were.”

Many well-wishers commented on Wilson’s more recent post on Threads, expressing their support and solidarity. One woman wrote: “I’m so sorry, as a mother and grandmother, I can’t emotionally wrap my brain around a parent not loving and supporting their child. I’ll spare you my thoughts on that man, I’ll just say that man is soulless. Anyone who turns their back on their child is a deficient human. All the love to you.”

PinkNews has reached out to representatives of Elon Musk for comment.