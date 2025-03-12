Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has put one of her last remaining homes in Montecito, California, up for sale, just a few months after she moved to the UK. The asking price is $5 million (£3.9 million).

DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi relocated to England after Donald Trump won a second term as president. They now live in a Cotswolds farmhouse that includes a helicopter pad and swimming pool.

And it seems as if they are very happy in the UK, with realtor.com revealing this week that the two-bedroom, two-bathroom Montecito house, which they bought for $2.9 million (approximately £2.2 million at the time) four years ago, is now up for sale.

“A sound fence ensures privacy and serenity, while the spacious backyard offers room for a pool or guest house all within moments of Coral Casino [beach],” the listing boasts.

The house has been listed for sale (https://www.compass.com/)

Ellen DeGeneres put a five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in the same area on the market for $29.99 million (£23.1 million) in January.

The couple’s time in the UK has been quite eventful so far. After Storm Bert hit the UK in November, DeGeneres took to social media to say that their home had not been flooded, writing “P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the post, DeGeneres shared a glimpse of their Cotswolds countryside house and reflected on their two-decade-long relationship. She wrote: “20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be.

“You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down.”

Ellen DeGeneres chose to move to the UK rather than Australia, with a source saying: “Ellen wants to continue with her comedy work and there is a huge scene in Britain.

You may like to watch

“Sitting back and chilling on a beach in Australia is for when she’s ready to retire. Ellen’s not there yet.”

The couple spoke out about their Cotswolds home in the wake of Storm Bert. (@ellendegeneres/Instagram/Getty)

Reports emerged last month that the pair are considering moving again following issues with their UK property. According to the New York Post, the couple added a single-story extension to make their current home even larger, but local residents weren’t happy, believing it would cause an increased flood risk. There were also fears the extension could have possibly disturbed historic Roman ruins around 200 meters from their property.

The Daily Mail claimed that a source told them: “Ellen and Portia have had several issues with the place they initially moved into. First there was the flooding, of course, then there was an issue with some locals complaining about some building work carried out at the property.”

The source went on to say that the couple had found another mansion that they prefer: “They looked at it several times. And they liked it more each time they looked.

“So it does look like it’s happening. They’ve been seen around there several times in recent weeks and have even had interactions with neighbours.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.