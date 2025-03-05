Sapphic songstress Chappell Roan has finally – finally! – confirmed the release date for her brand new lesbian country bop, “The Giver”.

After months of teasing – which included a spooky Halloween performance on Saturday Night Live, a stream of promotional billboards, a dial-up hotline featuring tinny snippets, and Roan playing dress-up as numerous different occupations – she’s confirmed “The Giver” will officially be released on 13 March at 8pm ET time.

That’s 1am GMT on 14 March, for all the British pop stans.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the 27-year-old musician shared the latest in her long line of occupational portraits, this time posing in a red hard hat, wearing a frown and screwing her lips tight.

In the post, Chappell Roan shared the release date for “The Giver” and gave her fans a coy update on her sophomore album, and whether it will follow in the tracks of her new fiddle-flecked country hit-to-be.

“[Producer Dan Nigro] @dan_nigro and I wrote this together and it was so fun!!! We’ve never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music,” she began.

“I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars.

“Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is… hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and ‘The Giver’ is my take on c**try xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y’all.”

“The Giver” will be putting the cowgirl in reverse cowgirl, as Roan’s new track has explicitly queer lyrics about being able to please a woman in a way no man can.

“Other boys may need a map, but I can close my eyes, and have you wrapped around my fingers like that,” goes the first, entirely subtle verse.

“‘Cause you ain’t got to tell me, it’s just in my nature, so take it like a taker, ’cause, baby, I’m a giver,” she belts on the chorus. “Ain’t no need to hurry, ’cause, baby, I deliver. Ain’t no country boy quitter, I get the job done.”

“The Giver” is the second offering from Roan’s second album, following on from last year’s equally sapphic “Good Luck, Babe!” which catapulted her into the upper echelons of global superstardom.

Chappell Roan has confirmed the release date of “The Giver”. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

On Saturday (1 March), Roan won her first BRIT Award for the song, as well as a gong for being the Best International Artist. She dedicated the accolades to trans artists, drag queens, sex workers, and late Irish music star, Sinéad O’Connor.

She also won her first Grammy back in February in the Best New Artist category.

