Lucy Dacus confirms relationship with boygenius co-star Julien Baker

boygenius star Lucy Dacus has confirmed her romantic relationship with longtime friend and co-star Julien Baker in a new profile for the The New Yorker.

Speaking to the publication for a piece titled ‘The Subversive Love Songs of Lucy Dacus’, the singer, who is set to release her fourth solo record Forever Is A Feeling in late March, publicly confirmed for the first time that she is in a relationship with Baker.

The profile refers to Dacus’ fourth solo record as a “gorgeous and tender album about falling in love” – specifically, it turns out, about falling in love with Baker, with whom she is now in a “committed relationship.”

The New Yorker points out that it’s not hard to identify Baker as the subject of many songs on the album; one tune is called “Most Wanted Man” and refers to the “most wanted man in West Tennessee”. Baker is from Memphis, a city in the west of the Southern state.

Dacus’ focus in the profile was on protecting the relationship from parasocial fans while still being open—something she described as an “interesting” line to toe, saying, “I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that’s true.”

She added, “I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it’s not at risk. Maybe a healthier way to think about it is that it’s not actually fragile. These songs are about different people. But, you know, ‘Most Wanted Man in West Tennessee’—what are you gonna do?”

Though Dacus has already released three solo albums, she is best known as one third of indie supergroup boygenius, who released their first full-length solo album in 2023, snatching three Grammy wins out of seven nominations.

The trio consists of Dacus, Baker and queer icon Phoebe Bridgers and was formed in 2018; despite their international success with the record (their Grammy-winning album), and a follow-up EP titled the rest, the group is on hiatus.

Fans, who have long suspected that the pair were more than friends, have reacted with a mixture of humour and joy, with one writing, “Fork found in kitchen.”

“A WIN FOR THE GAYS,” joked another, while a third added, “Not Phoebe about to be third wheeling.”

