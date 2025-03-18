James Lee Williams, better known as The Vivienne, who won the inaugural season of Drag Race UK season one in 2019, died on 5 January this year, aged 32. It’s been revealed that their death was ketamine related.

The Vivienne’s body was discovered in the bathroom of their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester. In a statement released on Monday (17 March), their family confirmed that they died from a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of taking the drug ketamine.

“If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction then something positive will come from this complete tragedy,” the statement read.

The Vivienne previously opened up about her battle with addiction during her time on Drag Race UK in November 2019.

As the queens prepared for the rainy day runway, fellow queen Blu Hydrangea sparked a conversation about alcohol and drugs on the drag scene.

“There’s no bigger high than going on stage and entertaining people,” said The Vivienne.

“So coming off that stage and going, ‘I need it, I need to feel it again, let me take this.'”

The Liverpudlian queen admitted that she had been addicted to “party drugs” for four years.

“Three of my friends died and it didn’t stop me,” she said.

“I couldn’t leave the drugs at the party, it was constant.”

The Vivienne explained how working seven nights a week had left her without anything to do in the day.

“A lot of my drug use was pure boredom,” she explained. “It was just a habit that caught on, but a bit too quick and a bit too hard.”

In an emotional confessional, she explained how she was kicked out of her home and was warned that she’d be dead by 30.

“When people say you’ve got to hit rock bottom to get further, it sounds so stupid but it’s the truth,” she said.

“It was the loneliest part of my life. I was p***ing my life up the wall and I could have been dead now if I didn’t do anything about it.”

The Vivienne said she wanted to help others struggling with drug addiction

The Vivienne credited the help of Liverpool’s Armistead Centre and a move to Spain – where she met her partner, David – with helping her kick her addiction.

“I want to say to people, ‘I fell into that trap but you can get out of it with the support and help of friends and family, and even yourself. You’ve got it deep inside of you, you can stop it, you can do it. Look at me now, I’m on Drag Race season 1.'”

After the episode aired, The Vivienne admitted that the episode was “a hard watch.”

An inquest into The Vivienne’s death was opened last month and adjourned until 30 June.

The LGBTQ+ icon’s sister Chanel Williams said that their family “continue to be completely devastated” following the star’s death, and confirmed that the family would be working with substance abuse support charity Adferiad to raise awareness of the dangers of ketamine.